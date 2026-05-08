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Sunil Pal says he was ‘not mentally prepared’ for Samay Raina's roast on Kapil Sharma show: ‘Standup karne bulaya tha’

Sunil Pal revealed he was unprepared for the roasting segment on The Great Indian Kapil Show, expected to perform stand-up instead.

May 08, 2026 12:59 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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On the occasion of World Laughter Day, comedian Kapil Sharma brought together veteran comic Sunil Pal and comedian Samay Raina on The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, their interaction on the show quickly grabbed attention online after Samay repeatedly roasted Sunil during their segment. While some viewers enjoyed the banter, many felt Sunil was being “humiliated” on national television, while others criticised his jokes as “cringe”. Now, in a recent interview with Zee Switch, Sunil admitted that he was not mentally prepared for what unfolded on the show.

Sunil Pal says Kapil Sharma called him for standup

Sunil Pal and Samay Raina on The Great Indian Kapil Show

When asked about the instructions he received before appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show and whether he had been informed about reuniting with Samay and Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunil said, “Mujhe kaha gaya tha ki Samay Raina aur Ranveer Allahbadia voh show main honge aur aap bhi honge lekin aapko perform karna hai (I was told that Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia would be on the show, and that I would be there too, but I had to perform).”

The Great Indian Kapil Show stars Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, along with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh as permanent guests. The show has completed four seasons, and the fifth season is scheduled to begin later this year.

 
kapil sharma samay raina
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Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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