Sunil Pal says he was ‘not mentally prepared’ for Samay Raina's roast on Kapil Sharma show: ‘Standup karne bulaya tha’

On the occasion of World Laughter Day, comedian Kapil Sharma brought together veteran comic Sunil Pal and comedian Samay Raina on The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, their interaction on the show quickly grabbed attention online after Samay repeatedly roasted Sunil during their segment. While some viewers enjoyed the banter, many felt Sunil was being “humiliated” on national television, while others criticised his jokes as “cringe”. Now, in a recent interview with Zee Switch, Sunil admitted that he was not mentally prepared for what unfolded on the show.

Sunil Pal says Kapil Sharma called him for standup

Sunil Pal and Samay Raina on The Great Indian Kapil Show

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When asked about the instructions he received before appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show and whether he had been informed about reuniting with Samay and Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunil said, “Mujhe kaha gaya tha ki Samay Raina aur Ranveer Allahbadia voh show main honge aur aap bhi honge lekin aapko perform karna hai (I was told that Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia would be on the show, and that I would be there too, but I had to perform).”

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{{^usCountry}} He further added, “Mujhe standup karne ke liye bulaya gaya tha toh main standup ki teyaari karke gaya tha lekin ittefaq se vahan standup nahi hua, vahan yeh sab hua (roasting). Main mentally teyaar bhi nahi tha iss cheez ke liye. Main isse dhoka toh nahi keh sakta main. Lekin jo maine socha voh vahan nahi hua par jo maine nahi socha tha voh hua (I was invited to perform stand-up, so I went there prepared for stand-up. But coincidentally, stand-up didn’t happen there — all this roasting happened instead. I wasn’t mentally prepared for it either. I can’t call it betrayal, but what I had expected didn’t happen there, and what I had never expected did happen).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added, “Mujhe standup karne ke liye bulaya gaya tha toh main standup ki teyaari karke gaya tha lekin ittefaq se vahan standup nahi hua, vahan yeh sab hua (roasting). Main mentally teyaar bhi nahi tha iss cheez ke liye. Main isse dhoka toh nahi keh sakta main. Lekin jo maine socha voh vahan nahi hua par jo maine nahi socha tha voh hua (I was invited to perform stand-up, so I went there prepared for stand-up. But coincidentally, stand-up didn’t happen there — all this roasting happened instead. I wasn’t mentally prepared for it either. I can’t call it betrayal, but what I had expected didn’t happen there, and what I had never expected did happen).” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The reunion came amid the ongoing feud between Sunil and Samay. Last year in February, Samay and Ranveer found themselves embroiled in controversy after Ranveer’s comments about parents and sex during Samay’s show India's Got Latent. Multiple FIRs were reportedly filed against them, following which Samay removed the show from YouTube. After the controversy, Sunil publicly criticised Samay and even called him a “terrorist”. In his recent comedy special, Samay later took a dig at Sunil over those remarks. About The Great Indian Kapil Show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reunion came amid the ongoing feud between Sunil and Samay. Last year in February, Samay and Ranveer found themselves embroiled in controversy after Ranveer’s comments about parents and sex during Samay’s show India's Got Latent. Multiple FIRs were reportedly filed against them, following which Samay removed the show from YouTube. After the controversy, Sunil publicly criticised Samay and even called him a “terrorist”. In his recent comedy special, Samay later took a dig at Sunil over those remarks. About The Great Indian Kapil Show {{/usCountry}}

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The Great Indian Kapil Show stars Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, along with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh as permanent guests. The show has completed four seasons, and the fifth season is scheduled to begin later this year.

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