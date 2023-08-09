Sushmita Sen is a proud mom as daughter Renee lends voice for Taali song: ‘Life comes a full circle’

Actor Sushmita Sen is a proud mother as her daughter Renee is a part of her upcoming series Taali. Sushmita plays Shreegauri Sawant in the show which will release on Jio Cinema. After a heartwarming response to the trailer of Taali, Sushmita revealed Renee is the one who has voiced the powerful song used in the trailer of the show. Also read: Taali creators Arjun, Kartk break silence on casting Sushmita Sen instead of a trans actor as Shreegauri Sawant

Sushmita lauds Renee for Taali

Sushmita penned a warm note for Renee. She wrote, "Life comes a full circle!!! My baby girl @reneesen47 graces her voice to rendering this powerful Mantra #mahamrityunjaya Her voice & my face…together in the trailer of Taali. I of course have goosebumps every time I listen to it.

Thank you Shona, for choosing to be a part of this very special Tribute…and for doing it with so much love! You make me proud! Thank you all for the avalanche of love & inclusion with which you have received #Taali I am truly overwhelmed to say the least! A big shout out to @shreegaurisawant & our Transgender community for keeping the faith with so much courage! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga," the actor signed out.

Who is Renee Sen?

Renee is Sushmita's adoptive daughter. The actor was only 24 when she embraced motherhood and had Renee. She later adopted her second child, daughter Alisah. Renee has already made her acting debut. She is also a trained singer.

About Taali

Taali is directed by Ravi Jadhav and created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. The story is penned by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala. It's all set to release on August 15.

Talking about portraying Shreegauri Sawant in the series, Sushmita said in a statement, "When I was first approached for Taali, in my mind it was an instant yes, however, I took six and a half months to come on-board officially. I knew I wanted to be absolutely prepared, well-read and researched to take up a critical and significant responsibility like this one. Shreegauri Sawant is an admirable human being, I connect with her on so many aspects, and I’m fortunate to have got the opportunity live through her incredible life, through this series. The road ahead to inclusivity is a long one, and I’m certain Taali is a force that will help spearhead this shift in the consciousness.”

