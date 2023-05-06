Sushmita Sen shares a glimpse of her Kalaripayattu training session. Watch

Sushmita Sen has shared glimpses of her training as she gets ready for the third season of the crime thriller series Aarya. She is currently learning Kalaripayattu for her role in the Ram Madhvani web show. (Also read: Sushmita Sen is 'absolutely fine' after heart attack, says her brother)

Sushmita Sen practices Kalaripayattu for Aarya 3.

Sharing a short video that showed her practicing sword-fighting, Sushmita wrote on her Instagram page on Friday, "You are amazing Sir #Sunil @cvn_kalari Huge love & respect for you and the Art of #kalaripayattu Here’s to us & the preparation for #aarya3 shot by @prasad_bandkar #duggadugga #sharing #cherishedmoments #bts #aaryapromo I love you guys!!!!" Kalaripayattu is a martial art that uses weapons and combative techniques and is unique to Kerala.

Hours later, she also posted a picture of herself with her arms crossed over her chest. She captioned the picture, "I love the principles of #martialarts Subconsciously, I actually live by them!!! I cross my arms to denote, nothing can tempt me to offend…but defend I will…so help me God!!! I love you guys!!! #sharing #belief #artofrestraint #artofunleash #duggadugga."

A glimpse of Sushmita's post.

Aarya season 3 is currently being shot in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Sushmita made her digital debut with Aarya in June 2020 which features her as a woman who crossed her own limits to protect her family from a world of crime. The first season of the show was also nominated at the International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category. Aarya also stars Manish Chaudhari, Namit Das, and Sikandar Kher. The second season of the show came out in December 2021 while the third season's release date is yet to be announced.

Recently, Sushmita also suffered a heart attack while on sets of the show. and had to be rushed to the hospital. She had to undergo an angioplasty and has now recovered.

Informing fans that she has resumed work on Aarya 3, Sushmita had said last month, “Aarya stands for strength and her unabashed spirit is now an inevitable part of me. With Aarya, I stepped into a whole new territory and channeled her fearless aura to navigate further into her character. Now that we've seen her ace the game, it's time to take things up a notch higher and try something we've never done before.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.