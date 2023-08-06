Sushmita Sen on facing backlash for Taali poster: 'People on social media wrote chhakka repeatedly, I blocked them all'

Sushmita Sen said that she faced backlash from 'nameless people on social media' following the first look launch of her upcoming series Taali. In a recent interview with News18, the actor revealed that she blocked all of them. In the web series, Sushmita will essay the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Sushmita had taken to Instagram last year, and shared the first look of Taali. Also read: Sushmita Sen plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, series out on Jio Cinema on August 15. Watch Taali teaser

Sushmita Sen on being trolled for Taali poster

Sushmita Sen plays transwoman Gauri Sawant in Taali.

Sushmita Sen told News18, “The first poster of Taali that I had released had half my face and the clap. I remember that in the comment section, there were lots of nameless people as social media is full of, writing ‘chhakka (eunuch)’ repeatedly. I thought, how can they do that to me? I took it very personally because it was happening on my timeline. I, of course, blocked all of them. But it hit me that if that’s how it’s making me feel when I’m only portraying Gauri Sawant’s life, they’re living with it every breathing moment of their life."

She added, “I thanked my stars that I had this opportunity to change this somehow. The only thing that god has given me and blessed my life with are people who love me with all their heart. I know this and I’ve known this for three decades now. I thought that if I can be a medium through which the love that people have for me can be passed on to a community that has longed and ached for it, they deserve to have it."

Taali poster

Sushmita had shared the first look of Taali in October last year. She had captioned her Instagram post, “Taali - Bajaungi nahi, bajwaungi (won't clap, will make others clap)" Nothing makes me prouder and more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person and of bringing her story to the world!!”

About Taali

Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in the titular character in Aarya season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar in 2021, will next be seen in Taali. The series is all set to start streaming on JioCinema from August 15.

Taali will shed light on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant’s relentless pursuit for the recognition of the third gender in India. It is directed by National Film Awards-winning director Ravi Jadhav.

