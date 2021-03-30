Swwapnil Joshi: It has been a fulfilling journey that I embarked on as a nine-year-old

With a career spanning over two decades and quite a few remarkable roles to his name, actor Swwapnil Joshi feels it has been a fulfilling journey that he embarked as a nine-year-old.

“The role of Kush in ‘Uttar Ramayan’ came finding me in those days when there was no mobile or social media at all. A skit at Ganeshotav celebrations my small role was noticed by an actor living in same society and he shared my picture with Ramanand Sagar’s production house. A call from them arrived on neighbour’s landline which my father thought was some prank. After much persistence from them I become a part of the show followed by another mythological show ‘Shri Krishna’ that became a cult role till I myself decided to quit and move on,” said ‘Dil Vil Pyar Vyar’ actor.

The talented actor finds it easy to dabble in different regional languages, “My shows were all in typical Hindi and I had no issue to learn and project myself in those characters. Then my mother asked me to take up some Marathi projects too. It gave me a number of brilliant characters to portray including the blockbuster ‘Dunyadari’.”

Currently, Swwapnil is waiting for release of another Marathi film along with second season of the web show ‘Samantar.’ “My first film in horror genre ‘Bali’ is all set to release next month along with second season of my hit web series that became the seventh most watched show in the country.”

Talking about a co-incidence associated with the series, Swwapnil who is all set to launch his new business venture that includes small-time businesswomen, said, “Nitish (Bhardwaj) ji and I both have played cult avtaars of Lord Krishna on TV but never in same show but unknowingly we got on the board. It’s a beautiful story based on a novel where the lead Kumar Mahajan’s life changes after he goes on to find a man (played by Nitish) who shares the same destiny with him means the life that Kumar is living has already been lived by that man. Imagine such an interesting happenstance it was for both of us.”