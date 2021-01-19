Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar says changes will be implemented to controversial scenes, thanks I&B Ministry

Ali Abbas Zafar, creator and director of the controversial web series Tandav, has issued a statement announcing that changes will be made to the show, after a certain section of the audience alleged that it hurt their religious sentiments.

In a statement shared on social media on Tuesday, the filmmaker wrote, "We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once again apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments."





He had earlier issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew, after several people involved with the show, including himself, were named in an FIR.

Tandav, released on Amazon Prime Video recently, is about the power struggle that ensues after the death of a two-term PM. Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have called for a ban on the show, over a scene that involves characters talking about Hindu deities.

In his apology, the filmmaker had written, "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people."

He added, "The web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments."

An FIR was lodged against the makers of Tandav for promoting enmity and causing public mischief, the Lucknow Police said on Monday. BJP leader Ram Kadam has said that he will continue to protest till the makers of the web series end up in jail.





