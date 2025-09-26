On #954 position until last week, Bads of Bollywood's Rajat Bedi now among IMDb's Top 10; credits ‘angel’ Aryan Khan

Rajat Bedi, who made his Hindi entertainment industry comeback and marked web series debut with The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, has ranked ninth on IMDb India. Earlier, he was at the 954th position. Rajat Bedi and Aryan Khan worked together in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

Rajat Bedi among top 10 in IMDb India list

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IMDb India shared a post featuring him. The words on his picture read, "IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities, determined by fans always." The caption read, "#RajatBedi ranks #9 from #954 for his portrayal of Jaraj Saxena in The Ba***ds of Bollywood."

Aryan Khan secures 6th spot

Aryan Khan, who debuted as a director with the show, has ranked 6th from his earlier 87th. IMDb India tweeted his photo and captioned it, "#AryanKhan ranks #6 from #87 as the director of The Ba***ds of Bollywood streaming on @NetflixIndia."

Rajat poses with Aryan in unseen pic

Taking to Instagram, Rajat shared a photo with Aryan as they posed together. In the picture, Rajat wrapped his arms around Aryan's shoulder as he leaned towards him. While Aryan was dressed in a black T-shirt and denims, Rajat wore a white T-shirt and pants. Sharing it, he wrote, “When God sends you an angel, this is what he looks like.”

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "I loved your performance in the series, sir! What a comeback! I'm waiting for your future projects !" A comment read, "I always thought of Koi Mil Gaya when you appeared. I wish we saw more of you, and I'm glad Aryan bought you back onscreen! An og fr." A person wrote, "It's great to see how you appreciate Aryan."

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood started streaming on Netflix on September 18. The cast includes Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Anya Singh, and Sahher Bambba. The show also has star-studded cameos. The show delves into the life of a charming outsider (Lakshya) as he navigates the glitzy yet challenging world of Bollywood.

About Rajat's career

Rajat made his film debut with the 1998 film 2001 Do Hazaar Ek. He also starred in the television series Humrahi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Aahat. Rajat was also seen in Koi Mil Gaya, Rakht, Khamoshh Khauff Ki Raat, Rocky - The Rebel, among others.