The Boys finale: All the deaths explained, who wins in the fight between The Homelander and Billy Butcher

The final episode of The Boys began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, bringing to an end a show that lasted five seasons over seven years. The edgy action thriller focussed on Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) crusade to end the reign of the powerful superhero Homelander (Antony Starr) and expose the corruption and degeneration of the so-called superheroes propped up by the powerful corporate giant Vought International.

Major spoilers for The Boys finale ahead!

Antony Starr as Homelander in The Boys season 5.

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The finale of The Boys sees Homelander become seemingly invincible after injecting V1 into himself in the sixth episode. He wants to proclaim himself God and purge everyone who does not believe in his godhood. Butcher may finally have a weapon to counter him as Frenchie’s experiments on Kimiko may have transformed her into a Soldier Boy-type supe-neutraliser. All this leads to a climactic battle at the White House, no less, with Butcher and The Boys taking on Homelander and his supporters.

All the deaths in The Boys finale

Oh Father: Having been entrusted to orchestrate Homelander’s ascension to godhood, Oh Father is in The White House, in charge of all the security. He takes on Butcher and The Boys in an attempt to take out Kimiko after they infiltrate the White House. But Hughie manages to distract him and then kill him with the help of MM, who (ironically) uses a ball gag to use his own power against him.

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Chace Crawford played The Deep on The Boys.

{{^usCountry}} The Deep: Annie, aka Starlight, finally crosses paths with The Deep, who is having an identity crisis after being berated by Homelander. Annie files the Deep off to a beach where they engage in a fistfight, before she pushes him into the water. The fish of the ocean, who had already cast out the Deep, then swarm up on him, killing him for what he did to ‘his kind’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Deep: Annie, aka Starlight, finally crosses paths with The Deep, who is having an identity crisis after being berated by Homelander. Annie files the Deep off to a beach where they engage in a fistfight, before she pushes him into the water. The fish of the ocean, who had already cast out the Deep, then swarm up on him, killing him for what he did to ‘his kind’. {{/usCountry}}

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Homelander: Butcher interrupts the live telecast of Homelander’s second coming at the White House before engaging in a fistfight with him. Ryan, Homelander’s superpowered son, also comes to his aid as Homelander seems to get the upper hand. Ryan and Butcher overpower the Homelander before Kimiko hits him with an atomic blast, rendering him powerless and very mortal. Butcher then lives up to his name, killing him live on camera with a crowbar, fulfilling his promise to his late wife, Becca.

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, the protagonist of The Boys.

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Billy Butcher: Even after killing the Homelander, Butcher is convinced that as long as superheroes exist, a ‘new Homelander’ will rise up. He steals the supe-killing virus created by Frenchie and sneaks into the Vought Tower, intending to kill all supes worldwide. But Hughie follows and confronts him, asking him to stop the idea of genocide. The two fight, and Hughie pulls a gun on Butcher. But just as Butcher is about to release the virus, he stops seeing how Hughie is doing what he ought to have. Hughie shoots him, not realising that Butcher was stopping, killing him.

All the episodes of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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