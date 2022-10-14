New Camilla from Netflix's The Crown season 5 is dead ringer for the Queen Consort. See first look pics

Netflix’s acclaimed and popular show The Crown is returning for its fifth and penultimate season and the countdown has begun. On Friday, the show released first look pictures for several major characters, introducing the older Camilla Parker Bowles, Prime Minister John Major, and Princess Anne, as well as giving a better look at Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Prince Philip, and Queen Elizabeth’s new avatars. Also read: The Crown’s new Prince William is spitting image of the future king. See pics

The fifth season takes place in the mid-80s and early-90s and a new set of actors takes over from the actors who portrayed the royals in seasons 3 and 4. The looks of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West as Prince Charles had been revealed earlier. The new set of pictures gives a better look at these actors’ portrayal of the royals.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in season 5 of The Crown.

Jonny Lee Miller plays former British Prime Minister John Major on the show this season.

It also introduces Olivia Williams as Prince (now King) Charles’ second wife and the eventual Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, who takes over from Emerald Fennell. A picture shows an older Charles and Camilla laughing heartily. The pictures also introduce Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Jonny Lee Miller as former British Prime Minister John Major. Talking about the casting, the show’s creator Peter Morgan says, “I think Jonny Lee Miller is an absolute triumph in the role and a real surprise.”

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce stars as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Olivia Williams and Dominic West as Camilla and Charles respectively.

The Crown’s first four seasons have shown Queen Elizabeth’s journey from the late 1940s to the early 80s, with two actors--Claire Foy and Olivia Colman--portraying the late monarch. The fifth season will be the first to stream since Queen Elizabeth’s death earlier this year. There will be a sixth and final season, which will chronicle the life of the royals around the turn of the millennium.

The Crown will begin streaming on Netflix from November 9 with each of the 10 episodes in the seasons releasing every week.

