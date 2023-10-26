The Crown creator Peter Morgan on show's criticism: Judi Dench probably feels ‘rather stupid’

The Crown creator Peter Morgan doesn't take too kindly to the criticism hurled towards his historical fiction show. In an interview with Variety, the filmmaker responded to the criticism before Season 5 from the likes of legendary actor Judi Dench and former UK Prime Minister John Major. (Also Read: The Crown: 6 things we know before the final season releases on Netflix)

What Peter said

Peter Morgan has responded to Judi Dench's criticism of The Crown

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All the criticism about The Crown's attitude to the royals comes in anticipation of the show coming out. The minute it’s out and people look at it — whether it’s Judi Dench or John Major — they instantly fall silent. And I think they probably feel rather stupid," said Peter in the interview.

Judi had accused the Netflix show of “crude sensationalism” in a letter to The Times. “While many will recognise The Crown for the brilliant but fictionalised account of events that it is, I fear that a significant number of viewers, particularly overseas, may take its version of history as being wholly true,” wrote Judi in the article titled ‘The Crown is crude and cruel, says Dame Judi Dench’ published last year before the release of Season 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the same interview, Peter added that it's tough to have a free conversation about The Crown in the UK. “Everyone in Britain, whether they acknowledge it or not, has that level of sensitivity and attachment to this family, which is why it is an absolute minefield for dramatists to explore. And yet dramatists are born to write about kings and queens. That’s what we do," he said.

About The Crown

The Crown revolves around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The final instalment, Season 6, will release in two parts: the first one on November 16 and the second one on December 14. All three actors who have played Queen Elizabeth II across the five seasons – Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton – are likely to appear in Season 6.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON