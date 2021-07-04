The Family Man 2's Raj and DK share throwback pics with a meme twist as show completes one month

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj and DK, have shared a bunch of unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the second season of their hit show, The Family Man. The latest season was released a month ago on June 4.

Sharing the photos, featuring the show's cast and crew, the director duo wrote, "One month of #TheFamilyManSeason2. What an amazing ride it’s been. All because of you! BTS #thefamilymanseason2 Photo Dump."

The photos show Raj and DK interacting with actors Samantha Akkineni, Vipin Sharma and many others from the show. In one photo, Vipin is seen sitting in the prime minister's office, while a meme-like caption read, 'Is scene mein bhi chai cancel (No tea in this scene either)?'

Vipin played PM's PA named Sambit on the show. His struggle with getting the perfect cup of tea became a running joke this season and was a hit with fans. Recently, speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said he did not expect the joke would be so appreciated by the fans. "No, not at all. It didn't felt like it at that time. At that time, it felt like it's a peculiar track that has been decided. When I met Raj and DK, and they narrated the same, I thought it was interesting. I didn't think that it can go to that level. I tried to be as honest as simple with it. But yeah, no idea, that it would stand out that big and that much. That's pretty good actually," he said.

Another photo showed Samantha sitting with Krishna DK in an auto rickshaw. "I can kill with my bare hands," read the caption on this picture. Samantha played a deadly fighter on the show and performed many of her stunts herself. She earned praise from critics and audiences alike for her performance.

The show stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead with Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi and others.