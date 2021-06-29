Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The Family Man 2's Suparn Varma says 'Lonavala mein kya hua' mystery should remain forever unresolved
web series

The Family Man 2's Suparn Varma says 'Lonavala mein kya hua' mystery should remain forever unresolved

The Family Man co-director Suparn Varma has said that in his opinion, the 'Lonavala mein kya hua' mystery should remain unresolved for as long as the show runs.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Priyamani and Sharad Kelkar, as Suchi and Arvind, in a still from The Family Man.

Suparn Varma, one of the writers and directors of The Family Man season 2, has said that in his opinion, the Lonavala mystery should remain unresolved for as long as the show runs. Fans of The Family Man have been curious to learn what happened between the characters Suchi and Arvind during a business trip to Lonavala, but the show has left that thread dangling.

In an interaction, Suparn Varma suggested that the audience's fascination with the Lonavala mystery is emblematic of ingrained sexism, as no one would have bothered about something like this had it happened with Suchi's husband, the show's main character, Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

Asked about why the mystery remained unresolved even in season two, co-creator Krishna DK said in a Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival interaction that it was decided that the audience should find out when Srikant himself finds out. Suparn interjected, "Here's the thing, season one ended with Delhi almost dying. No one wants to know what happened to them, they just want to know what happened in Lonavala."

He continued, "That's symptomatic of us, right? Just think for one second. If it was Srikant and Saloni's character, alone in a room, no one would've been bothered to ask 'what did Srikant Tiwari do in Lonavala?' Just because it's a woman, everybody wants to know. And I think that's a question that should never be answered for as long as we run. Why should it be answered? Why can't Suchi be her own woman and have her own life and her privacy? That's my personal take." Co-writer Suman Kumar applauded the comment, and said, "Brilliant point."

Also read: Family Man 2 creators Raj and DK explain why they didn't answer 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery

The second season of The Family Man debuted to positive reviews and audience reception on June 4. A third season was teased at the end of the season finale, and Manoj Bajpayee has said that once it is greenlit, the new season will take at least around two years to be released.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the family man raj and dk manoj bajpayee

Related Stories

web series

The Family Man 2's Sharib Hashmi recalls watching Samantha Akkineni's 'incredible' performance in interrogation scene

PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 12:02 PM IST
web series

The Family Man 2: Intimate scenes with Samantha Akkineni were deleted, says Shahab Ali aka Sajid

UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 07:17 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s meeting with favourite Disney character is all you need to see today

This doggo’s different personalities are making netizens melt. Watch

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP