Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The Family Man 2 trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is caught between Samantha Akkineni's deadly plans and marriage woes, watch
web series

The Family Man 2 trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is caught between Samantha Akkineni's deadly plans and marriage woes, watch

The first trailer of The Family Man 2 landed on Wednesday, after a delay of nearly three months. Watch Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and others in action.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Manoj Bajpayee is back as Srikant Tiwari with The Family Man season 2.

After making fans wait for nearly three months, the first trailer for The Family Man 2 landed online on Wednesday morning. A sequel to the Amazon series The Family Man, which was quite a hit, it features Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi.

Manoj reprises his role of Srikant Tiwari, while Samantha essays the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamilian and his new nemesis. The Family Man 2 will also mark Samantha's digital debut.

The trailer opens with a glimpse into the troubles that Manoj's character Srikant is facing in his marriage. The comic timing and wit that he had in season one, is intact and he has switched jobs to be at a more peaceful location.

Soon, things pace up and Manoj finds himself in Chennai where an attack is likely being planned. The trailer also offers small glimpses of Samantha's deadly character.

Released in 2019, The Family Man was an action-drama series revolving around a middle-class man, Srikant, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Directed by Raj and DK, the web series explores Srikant's tightrope walk as he strikes a balance between his undercover, low-paying job and being a husband and father.

The second season was supposed to land online in February this year. However, days ahead of the scheduled release of the trailer, the series was postponed. It is now set for a June 4 release.

The new season will also star Seema Biswas, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Shreya Dhanwantary, Mahek Thakur and Vedant Sinha.

Also read: Kangana shares negative Covid-19 report after ‘demons’ question her credibility

Creators Raj and DK said in a statement, "As creators, we have been waiting for a pretty long time to share the trailer of the much-awaited new season of The Family Man today. We promised the season will be out by end of this summer, and we are glad that we just about kept that promise."

They added, "The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and ‘danger really has a new face’ — Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully, the new season will be worth the wait.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amazon the family man manoj bajpayee samantha akkineni ott

Related Stories

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shares negative Covid-19 report after ‘demons’ question her credibility

PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:49 AM IST
bollywood

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife asked Anurag Kashyap ‘what have you done’ as actor kept saying dialogues despite fever

PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:16 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
Dr KK Aggarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP