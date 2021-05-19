The Family Man 2 trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is caught between Samantha Akkineni's deadly plans and marriage woes, watch

After making fans wait for nearly three months, the first trailer for The Family Man 2 landed online on Wednesday morning. A sequel to the Amazon series The Family Man, which was quite a hit, it features Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi.

Manoj reprises his role of Srikant Tiwari, while Samantha essays the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamilian and his new nemesis. The Family Man 2 will also mark Samantha's digital debut.

The trailer opens with a glimpse into the troubles that Manoj's character Srikant is facing in his marriage. The comic timing and wit that he had in season one, is intact and he has switched jobs to be at a more peaceful location.

Soon, things pace up and Manoj finds himself in Chennai where an attack is likely being planned. The trailer also offers small glimpses of Samantha's deadly character.

Released in 2019, The Family Man was an action-drama series revolving around a middle-class man, Srikant, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Directed by Raj and DK, the web series explores Srikant's tightrope walk as he strikes a balance between his undercover, low-paying job and being a husband and father.

The second season was supposed to land online in February this year. However, days ahead of the scheduled release of the trailer, the series was postponed. It is now set for a June 4 release.

The new season will also star Seema Biswas, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Shreya Dhanwantary, Mahek Thakur and Vedant Sinha.

Creators Raj and DK said in a statement, "As creators, we have been waiting for a pretty long time to share the trailer of the much-awaited new season of The Family Man today. We promised the season will be out by end of this summer, and we are glad that we just about kept that promise."

They added, "The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and ‘danger really has a new face’ — Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully, the new season will be worth the wait.”