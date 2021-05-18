Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The Family Man 2: Trailer release date out, Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee pose bruised faces in new poster
The trailer of the second season of The Family Man will be launched on Wednesday (May 19).
The Family Man 2: Trailer release date out, Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee pose bruised faces in new poster

  Months after the teaser was released, The Family Man season 2 is set to drop its trailer. The Amazon Prime Video series has released a new poster ahead of the trailer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 02:30 PM IST

The trailer of the second season of The Family Man, a spy series on Amazon Prime Video, will be released on Wednesday (May 19). The show will also mark the digital debut of actor Samantha Akkineni. In the series, Samantha essays the role of Raji, a new nemesis of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. She plays a Sri Lankan Tamilian.

The Family Man is an action-drama series which revolves around a middle-class man named Srikant, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The series explores Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father.

Earlier, the show's creators Raj and DK had said in an interview with Let’sOTT, "In the second season, the story moves towards a region where we wanted a Tamil actor. We were debating about a bunch of actors, and then Samantha’s one call did it for me. It is because of the extreme conviction that she had; she was the one who convinced us that she could pull it off. I was trying to ask her whether she could actually do it, but she was very sure about it. If the actor shows it, we better take it."

The new season will also star Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. The show also features cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.

The second season was previously scheduled to release on February 12. The first season of the web series was released in 2019.

