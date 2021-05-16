Raj and DK reveal Samantha Akkineni convinced them to take her in The Family Man 2: 'We wanted a Tamil actor'

Actor Samantha Akkineni has played a pivotal role in the upcoming second season of The Family Man. The show’s creators Raj and DK have said in an interview that when they approached Samantha with the offer, it was she who convinced them.

In an interview with Let’sOTT, Raj and DK have opened up about the reason behind the casting of Samantha in the show. In The Family Man 2, Samantha plays a Sri Lankan Tamilian. She is said to have performed some high-octane stunts in the show.





“In the second season, the story moves towards a region where we wanted a Tamil actor. We were debating about a bunch of actors, and then Samantha’s one call did it for me. It is because of the extreme conviction that she had; she was the one who convinced us that she could pull it off. I was trying to ask her whether she could actually do it, but she was very sure about it. If the actor shows it, we better take it,” the creators were quoted as saying.

Samantha will be making her web series debut with The Family Man 2. It was originally supposed to mark her digital debut as well. However, since the show’s release got postponed due to the pandemic, she recently went on to host a chat show called Sam Jam.

Samantha will soon begin work on the upcoming project, Shakuntalam, which will be directed by Gunasekhar.

Speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time. The filmmaker is best known for his epic period drama Rudhramadevi with Anushka Shetty.

Samantha is on the verge of wrapping up the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

