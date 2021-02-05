The Family Man season 2 delayed till summer, Raj and DK announce; no mention of Tandav controversy playing a part

The second season of Amazon Prime Video's spy series, The Family Man, has been delayed, directors Raj and DK announced on Friday. The new season was previously given a February 12 release date.

In an Instagram post, the director duo wrote, "We know you have eagerly been waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer."





They added, "We have been working super hard to get you a kicka** season, and we are pretty sure you will love it. We can't wait to bring it to you."

This comes after reports that the streaming service was considering delaying the new season in the wake of the controversy that overwhelmed the release of its recent political drama, Tandav. The series, created by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Saif Ali Khan, was accused of hurting religious sentiments. Police complaints were made against several people involved with the show, in different states.

"The show has been postponed as the platform appears to be cautious. There's nothing in season two of The Family Man that would hurt anybody but given the current scenario, to be on a safer note it has been decided to push ahead the release of the show," PTI quoted a source as saying.

Following the controversy, Ali announced on social media that they had decided to make cuts to the show, removing the scenes at the centre of the debate. He thanked the information and broadcasting ministry.

Also read: The Family Man season two premiere to be postponed amid Tandav, Mirzapur row?

The first season of The Family Man, released in 2019, wasn't entirely devoid of political content. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and new addition Samantha Akkineni, the series is an espionage drama about a middle-class 'family man', who moonlights as a covert intelligence operative.





Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON