IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The Family Man season two premiere to be postponed amid Tandav, Mirzapur row?
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
web series

The Family Man season two premiere to be postponed amid Tandav, Mirzapur row?

The Family Man season two premiere is reportedly going to get postponed. Amazon Prime Video is pushing the show's release amid the controversy surrounding their other shows, Tandav and Mirzapur.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:52 PM IST

The release of the much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's critically-acclaimed web series The Family Man may get delayed, following the controversy around the streaming platform's shows Tandav and Mirzapur.

Fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man season two is slated to be released on February 12. According to sources, the release of the show will be postponed in wake of the ongoing stir against the streamer and its shows Tandav and Mirzapur.

"The streaming platform is talking, debating about delaying the release of the show," source close to the development told PTI.

Another insider told PTI, "The show has been postponed as the platform appears to be cautious. There's nothing in season two of The Family Man that would hurt anybody but given the current scenario, to be on a safer note it has been decided to push ahead the release of the show."

The trailer of the show was supposed to be released on January 19 but that too has been delayed.

Amazon Prime India has landed into a pool of controversies after several complaints were filed against Saif Ali Khan-starrer show Tandav, days later a case was also registered against the makers of Mirzapur at Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others facing multiple FIRs for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of producers of Mirzapur web series — Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani — in connection with a First Information Report that accused them of improper and indecent portrayal of the town Mirzapur and outraging religious belief.

The streamer had in December last year released an intriguing first look of the upcoming chapter of The Family Man on social media. Created and director by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Family Man season one premiered on September 20, 2019 and received rave reviews.

Also read: Wonder Woman 1984 becomes most streamed film at 2.25 bn minutes viewed

In the show, Bajpayee plays an intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari. In the sophomore season, Bajpayee will be taking on a bigger and deadlier mission, along with keeping up with a high-pressure job and keeping his country safe, at the same time juggling with his responsibility towards the family.

Actors Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, and Shreya Dhanwanthary will be reprising their role from season one.

The second season of The Family Man will mark digital debut of south star Samantha Akkineni.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tandav

Related Stories

Manoj Bajpayee will be back as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.
Manoj Bajpayee will be back as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.
tv

The Family Man season 2 arriving on February 12, Raj and DK share teaser. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Director duo Raj&DK have shared a teaser for the show The Family Man’s upcoming second season. Starring Manoj Bajpayee with Samantha Akkinenni, it will arrive on Amazon Prime on February 12.
READ FULL STORY
Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Dilli while Four More Shots Please will return with a second season. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Breathe 2.
Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Dilli while Four More Shots Please will return with a second season. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Breathe 2.
tv

Amazon Prime shares first look at multiple Indian series including Saif’s Dilli, Abhishek’s Breathe 2, Manoj’s The Family Man 2. Watch

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2020 02:32 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Amol Palekar and many other Bollywood actors will soon be seen in new Amazon Prime series.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
web series

The Family Man season two premiere to be postponed amid Tandav row?

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The Family Man season two premiere is reportedly going to get postponed. Amazon Prime Video is pushing the show's release amid the controversy surrounding their other shows, Tandav and Mirzapur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After debuting in Marathi cinema and dabbling in Tamil films, Aaditi Pohankar rose to fame with popular Hindi web shows, She and Aashram.
After debuting in Marathi cinema and dabbling in Tamil films, Aaditi Pohankar rose to fame with popular Hindi web shows, She and Aashram.
web series

Aaditi Pohankar: I want people to remember my roles

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Aaditi Pohankar of Aashram fame feels it’s an actor who is ruling the entertainment space including Bollywood. “Actors who know their craft are shining today. The audience is intelligent and hungry for content”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live Telecast will star Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.
Live Telecast will star Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.
web series

Venkat Prabhu says web series Live Telecast was supposed to be his debut film

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The web series, Live Telecast, is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from February 12. It’s about a group of people, trapped in a haunted house. It stars Kajal Aggarwal in a lead role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rasika Dugal says casting her as Beena was atypical casting. “It made people look at me differently I live vicariously through Beena!”
Rasika Dugal says casting her as Beena was atypical casting. “It made people look at me differently I live vicariously through Beena!”
web series

Rasika Dugal: I don’t judge the characters I play

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:51 AM IST
The actor says she wants to do a project for the work and the experience it gives her as an actor, rather than where it takes her career or what people think of it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Milind Soman in web series, Paurashpur
Actor Milind Soman in web series, Paurashpur
web series

The OTT pull: Actors ‘comeback’ on digital

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The emerging trend indicates a pattern of many actors taking the OTT route for a comeback and it’s proving a win-win!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maheep Kapoor was a part of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Maheep Kapoor was a part of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
web series

Maheep says Bollywood wives being 'shadow of their husbands’ is a misconception

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Maheep Kapoor said that contrary to popular perception, Bollywood wives are strong women with their own identities, and not merely shadows of their famous husbands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star in WandaVision.
Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star in WandaVision.
web series

Crazy WandaVision theory suggests Wanda is tapping into Vision's consciousness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:41 PM IST
A WandaVision theory suggests that Wanda Maximoff is tapping into the consciousness of Vision, which was uploaded prior to his death, by Shuri, in Avengers: Infinity War.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
web series

Jac Schaeffer interview: WandaVision creator on future of South Asians in MCU

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:05 PM IST
  • In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Jac Schaeffer, the creator of Marvel's WandaVision, speaks about the influences behind the show (beyond sitcoms), her sounding boards on set, and South Asian representation in the MCU. WandaVision streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Konkona Sensharma reacted to the Supreme Court's refusal to grant the Tandav team interim protection from arrest.
Konkona Sensharma reacted to the Supreme Court's refusal to grant the Tandav team interim protection from arrest.
web series

Konkona on SC refusing relief to Tandav team: ‘Let’s arrest whole cast, crew?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Konkona Sensharma responded to the Supreme Court's decision to refuse to protect the makers and actors of Tandav from arrest. Multiple criminal cases have been lodged against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha commented on the Supreme Court's decision to refuse protection to the Tandav team.
Richa Chadha commented on the Supreme Court's decision to refuse protection to the Tandav team.
web series

Richa Chadha comments on ‘priorities’ of SC as it refuses relief to Tandav team

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:04 AM IST
After the Supreme Court refused to protect the makers and actors of Tandav from arrest, Richa Chadha commented on its 'priorities'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan in a still from Tandav.
Gauahar Khan in a still from Tandav.
web series

Tandav row: Gauahar reacts as SC refuses to grant actors protection from arrest

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Gauahar Khan responded to the Supreme Court's refusal to grant relief to the makers and actors of Tandav. Criminal cases have been lodged against the cast and crew for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
web series

Tandav row: All the controversies that have plagued Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • As the Supreme Court refused to grant protection to the makers of Tandav, here are all the controversies that have plagued the Amazon Prime Video political drama, created by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Saif Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan has shared some unseen pictures from her wedding with Zaid Darbar.
Gauahar Khan has shared some unseen pictures from her wedding with Zaid Darbar.
web series

Gauahar Khan shares unseen wedding photos on one-month anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Gauahar Khan has penned a small note for Zaid Darbar along with a few candid pictures from their wedding on their one-month anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shahbaz Khan is currently shooting for OTT series ‘Game of Sexes’ (Sourced photo)
Actor Shahbaz Khan is currently shooting for OTT series ‘Game of Sexes’ (Sourced photo)
web series

Shahbaz Khan: Roles I’m offered must suit my personality

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:16 PM IST
With a career spanning over 30 years in television and film industry, actor Shahbaz Khan is all set to make his OTT debut with cricket-based series ‘Game of Sexes’ which is currently being shot in Moradabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming Bollywood projects include Mayday, Thank God, Attack and an untitled film.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming Bollywood projects include Mayday, Thank God, Attack and an untitled film.
web series

Rakul Preet Singh: Web has raised the standards for content, casting and presentation

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Actor Rakul Preet Singh feels this is a great time for the entertainment industry as everyone can take liberty with the stories they want to tell and how they want to present them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP