IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The Married Woman review: Melodrama and monologues kill the charm
Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in a still from The Married Woman.
Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in a still from The Married Woman.
web series

The Married Woman review: Melodrama and monologues kill the charm

The Married Woman review: Starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead, the show is mostly stereotypical, especially in the portrayal of religion and sexuality.
READ FULL STORY
By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:20 PM IST

Based on Manju Kapur’s book by the same name, web series The Married Woman landed online on Monday, International Women’s Day. It stars Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles. Directed by Sahil Raza, it also features Imaaduddin Shah, Suhaas Ahuja.

Set in the early 90s when homosexuality was a crime in the law’s eye and a joke for the society, the show explores the life of a middle-class woman who is living the 'perfect' life. Astha is college professor who has a loving and well-settled husband (Suhaas) who cares for her, a professional life as a college teacher and a loving family that includes two kids and kind in-laws. However, the 'perfection' loses its appeal when she meets a young man, Aijaaz (lmaaduddin) in college who advocates freedom of choice and aims at blurring all lines of religion, gender and caste. She falls for him, meets his wife (Monica) and discovers her sexuality and individuality.

Despite a promising and gripping storyline, the show fails to tie you in. Spread across 11 episodes, it seems needlessly stretched. More often than not, there is over-simplification, excessive explanation of what the character feel, think or the relationship they live. Be it Astha or Peeplika or Aijaaz or Hemant, each character goes into mundane and detailed monologues when a few crisp lines would have done the work more powerfully.


The show is mostly stereotypical in its portrayal of religions stigma and sexuality. A mother who unwillingly had her daughter marry into a family that practises another religion, wants to know from her newly-wed daughter is whether her in-laws offer namaz or not. Another woman is in the mood to have sheer korma instead of pakoras, because the family she is visiting had a daughter marry into a Muslim family.

Even the political backdrop of 1992 riots and Babri Masjid demolition seem like mere prop. Instead of making any statement, or even showing the sufferings of the victims, the show simply uses it to increase the number of things the heroine, Astha, needs to fight in order to get to her love.

The book, much like most of Manju Kapoor’s work, explores emotional turmoils of a middle-class woman stuck in the safety of typical patriarchal families. The show’s sole achievement lies in portraying some of these these very turmoils to the point. Mostly in the last few episodes, the whirlwind of emotions that Astha maybe going through while trying to choose between the responsibilities of her family and her own happiness, come out well.

Also read :Anita Hassanandani marks son Aaravv Reddy's one-month birthday with a 'pawri'

If you plan on spending nearly eleven hours to watch the show, you may count on some good acting. Monica and Ridhi try their best to live the characters fully, despite the limitations of the script. Ayesha Raza, who plays Astha’s sister-in-law deserves special mention as she manages to leave an impact, even though her screen time and dialogues are quite limited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alt balaji monica dogra ott

Related Stories

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy shared a video of their son Aaravv's one-month birthday's 'pawri'.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy shared a video of their son Aaravv's one-month birthday's 'pawri'.
tv

Anita Hassanandani marks son Aaravv Reddy's one-month birthday with a 'pawri'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy put together a cute balloon arrangement to celebrate their son Aaravv's one-month birthday. They took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their 'pawri.'
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut on Thalaivi sets with Vijay.
Kangana Ranaut on Thalaivi sets with Vijay.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's appreciation post for Thalaivi director Vijay: 'You are devta'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared an appreciation post for the director of her upcoming film Thalaivi, Vijay. She took to Twitter to share three pictures with him from the sets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in a still from The Married Woman.
Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in a still from The Married Woman.
web series

The Married Woman review: Melodrama and monologues kill the charm

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The Married Woman review: Starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead, the show is mostly stereotypical, especially in the portrayal of religion and sexuality.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-actor Ali Quli Mirza strikes a pose in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
Singer-actor Ali Quli Mirza strikes a pose in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
web series

Ali Quli Mirza: I wish to balance singing and acting

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:58 PM IST
After shooting OTT series ‘Mirzapur-2’ in Lucknow, the actor is back in the state capital for his next series followed by a feature film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Crown Season 4 review: Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in a still from the Netflix show.(Des Willie/Netflix)
The Crown Season 4 review: Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in a still from the Netflix show.(Des Willie/Netflix)
web series

Harry-Meghan admit they've seen The Crown, but don't expect them to be on it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admitted to having watched Netflix's The Crown, the show's creator, Peter Morgan, had previously said that he has no intention of telling their story on the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay Begums review: Pooja Bhatt leads an in-form cast in Alankrita Shrivastava's Netflix series.
Bombay Begums review: Pooja Bhatt leads an in-form cast in Alankrita Shrivastava's Netflix series.
web series

Bombay Begums review: Pooja Bhatt is brilliant in inelegant but empowering show

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Bombay Begums review: Terrific performances by Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Shahana Goswami and Manish Chaudhary smooth out the creases in Alankrita Shrivastava's Netflix show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha plays a tough cop in her debut web series.
Sonakshi Sinha plays a tough cop in her debut web series.
web series

Sonakshi debuts fierce cop look from Amazon series, Huma has a funny response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Sonakshi Sinha, who plays a tough cop in her debut web series, shared her first look from the show on the eve of International Women's Day. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Beehad Ka Baagi’ actor Dilip Arya at Bhardendu Natya Akademi in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
‘Beehad Ka Baagi’ actor Dilip Arya at Bhardendu Natya Akademi in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
web series

Dilip Arya: I had nothing to lose but to win everything

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:28 PM IST
‘Bheehad Ka Baagi’ actor Dilip Arya says, “Abhi to main ankurit hua hoon! I am getting some good offers and some of them will be announced soon. After 15 years, I have got this success, so I want to do good work now. My family has struggled a lot with me, so I have no choice but to do well.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
His last project was the web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man (2019), based on the life of PM Narendra Modi, where he played the role of a young Modi.
His last project was the web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man (2019), based on the life of PM Narendra Modi, where he played the role of a young Modi.
web series

Ashish Sharma: We shouldn’t get carried away with narratives woven around ideologies

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The actor, who played young a Modi, in a web series on the PM’s life, is now starring in a film called Hindutva. He talks about doing political driven projects and says everyone is political.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision.
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision.
web series

WandaVision finale ending, mid-credit, post-credit and Ship of Theseus explained

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • WandaVision premiered its finale episode on Friday. The action-packed episode featured two post-credit scenes and broke open numerous possibilities connecting the show with Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rajniesh Duggall is currently shooting for OTT series ‘Inspector Anivash’ in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
Actor Rajniesh Duggall is currently shooting for OTT series ‘Inspector Anivash’ in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
web series

Rajniesh Duggall: It’s my time now and things are falling in place too

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:43 PM IST
With six projects lined up for release this year, ‘1920’ fame actor Rajniesh Duggall says, “By God’s grace everything is falling in place and it’s my time now!” He is currently shooting in Lucknow for OTT series ‘Inspector Avinash’ with Randeep Hooda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WandaVision premiered its finale episode on Friday.
WandaVision premiered its finale episode on Friday.
web series

WandaVision finale: Fans feel betrayed after several fan theories proven wrong

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:18 PM IST
  • WandaVision premiered its ninth and final episode on Friday. While it was a satisfying end to Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Phase 4 project, fans feel betrayed over a revelation made.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several shows were marred in controversy and faced boycott calls.
Several shows were marred in controversy and faced boycott calls.
web series

Threats and intimidation to artistes have no place in the creative space

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Makers and artistes admit that there could be disagreements over content of any film or show but same should be brought forward using the right channel only.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal feels OTT platforms provide a wider segment of audience
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal feels OTT platforms provide a wider segment of audience
web series

Mohanlal: We create movies for the audience alone

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:28 PM IST
The world is seeing the rise of OTT platforms and much credit for this phenomenon can be given to the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Namit Das in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
Actor Namit Das in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
web series

Namit Das: The real credit goes to the directors

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:53 PM IST
‘A Suitable Boy’ actor Namit Das is happy essaying different characters in his recent OTT projects, from the mysterious role in ‘Mafia’ to the edgy character in ‘Arya. These different characters have given him a rounded image, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On her glamorous looks, Shamita says, “What you see on screen is unlike what I am in real life.”
On her glamorous looks, Shamita says, “What you see on screen is unlike what I am in real life.”
web series

I would love to get married but don’t know where my guy is

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:48 PM IST
The 42-year-old actor talks about romance and marriage, “I wear my heart on my sleeve, and that’s probably why I get into trouble always but I believe in love.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.
web series

Priyanka begins Citadel shoot in London, gets a warm welcome on sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from the sets of her spy web series, Citadel in London as she arrived to begin the shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP