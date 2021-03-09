IND USA
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy shared a video of their son Aaravv's one-month birthday's 'pawri'.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy celebrate son Aaravv's one-month birthday with a 'pawri', watch video

  Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy put together a cute balloon arrangement to celebrate their son Aaravv's one-month birthday. They took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their 'pawri.'
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:47 PM IST

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's son Aaravv Reddy is already one-month-old and the couple is celebrating. In a video shared on Aaravv's Instagram profile, handled by the couple, the television actor's adorable boy was seen resting in a baby rocker while a white and blue balloon arrangement was placed beside him.

A customised balloon featuring his name was also placed in the room. One of the shelves also featured a pillow with Aaravv's name and date of birth printed on it. Anita and Rohit shared the video with the now-viral song Pawri Ho Rahi Hai playing over it. "And today I’m a month old," the video caption read. Krystle D'Souza took to the comments section and showered the baby boy with love using the lovestruck emojis.

Also Read: Inside Nidhi Dutta's Jaipur wedding: Bride's long veil leaves all in awe; Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal sparkle and shine

The couple welcomed the baby boy on February 9 and they haven't shied away from sharing photos and videos of him. While Anita has been sharing glimpses of her son on her own Instagram account, the couple created a separate account dedicated to the little one soon after he was born, where they share daily updates about him.

This includes photos of Anita putting Aaravv to sleep, Rohit playing with him and their family dog bonding with the newest member of the family.

Announcing the arrival of the baby, Anita shared a picture of Aarav in her arms while Rohit cuddled them and wrote, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy".

The baby boy's name was revealed when comedian Bharti Singh inadvertently revealed it. She had shared a video of a hamper sent to her by Anita and Rohit, with a card that mentioned Aaravv's new Instagram page.

Speaking about starting a family, Anita had said in an Instagram video previously, “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly."

Anita Hassanandani has shared a video of herself, singing the Gayatri Mantra.
Hiba Nawab (Sourced photo)
Arshi Khan bought a new house in Mumbai.
Simi Garewal has criticised Meghan Markle for her interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will be seen together in Neha Kakkar's music video.
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston worked together on Friends.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
Jackie Shroff in a still from OK Computer trailer.
Simi Garewal had made disparaging remarks against Meghan Markle, but not Prince Harry.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy shared a video of their son Aaravv's one-month birthday's 'pawri'.
Prince Harry spoke about his strained relationship with his dad, Prince Charles.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son Archie.
Shweta Tiwari wants her daughter Palak to speak up against domestic violence.(Instagram)
Rubina Dilaik gave a shout-out to Tony Kakkar and Aly Goni but did not tag Jasmin Bhasin.
On International Women's Day, Kamya Panjabi shared a bikini photo of herself, along with a powerful message.
Abhinav Shukla is married to Rubina Dilaik.
