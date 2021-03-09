IND USA
Inside Nidhi Dutta's Jaipur wedding: Bride's long veil leaves all in awe; Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal sparkle and shine
Arjun Rampal, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Nigam, Amrita Singh, Manish Malhotra were among the guests at Nidhi Dutta's wedding.
Arjun Rampal, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Nigam, Amrita Singh, Manish Malhotra were among the guests at Nidhi Dutta's wedding.
Inside Nidhi Dutta's Jaipur wedding: Bride's long veil leaves all in awe; Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal sparkle and shine

Filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta tied the knot in Jaipur on Sunday. Pictures and videos from the wedding are being shared online by the Bollywood stars who attended the grand nuptials.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta tied the knot with filmmaker Binoy Gandhi on March 7 in Jaipur. With wedding pictures trickling in on social media, fans have finally got a glimpse into just how star-studded and grand the wedding was.

Organised at The Leela Palace, the wedding saw attendance from Arjun Rampal, his partner Gabriella Demeteridas and their son Arik. There was also Raveena Tandon in the most impressive outfits, Amrita Singh, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Athiya Shetty, and many others.


Nidhi was seen making a grand entry at her wedding in a long veil. She wore a blush pink lehenga while Binoy was seen in a complimentary cream sherwani.

JP Dutta is known for films such as Border, LOC Kargil, Paltan and others. He has worked with multiple Bollywood stars in his career, and many oft them attended the wedding.

Nidhi spoke to Hindustan Times about her grand wedding plans during a pandemic. “Getting married now was the right time. Especially, after the last year, we have all realised the value of life more than before, value of moments and relationships too. We are making the most of today!! It was dream to marry in Rambagh Palace as I have visited it often. It’s where my dad proposed to my mum and as my father is a private person, so having all my loved ones under one roof with an intimate fun and celebration was the perfect way," she said.

Talking about her husband she said, “I would count myself lucky if Binoy and I can be half as happy as my parents are, touch wood, the life, the commitment, the loyalty, the love that they have even today. My dad says you grow up knowing and learning the most at home, so I hope I can make my kids proud of me as I am proud of my parents. I know, literally, every bride must have said this but I don’t think I have felt this happy in my entire life."

