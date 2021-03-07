Nidhi Dutta: I will count myself lucky if Binoy and I can be half as happy as my parents are
Filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta tied the knot with filmmaker Binoy Gandhi on March 7 in Jaipur. The beaming bride had a dream-come-true wedding at the Rambagh Palace, as she “always wanted to get married there”.
Talking about having a wedding during Covid times, Dutta says, “Getting married now was the right time. Especially, after the last year, we have all realised the value of life more than before, value of moments and relationships too. We are making the most of today!! It was dream to marry in Rambagh Palace as I have visited it often. It’s where my dad proposed to my mum and as my father is a private person, so having all my loved ones under one roof with an intimate fun and celebration was the perfect way.” Among many celebs, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty, Anu Malik and other guests graced the occasion.
Calling herself a happy bride, Dutta says her parents have put a benchmark on marriage which is hard to achieve. “I would count myself lucky if Binoy and I can be half as happy as my parents are, touch wood, the life, the commitment, the loyalty, the love that they have even today. My dad says you grow up knowing and learning the most at home, so I hope I can make my kids proud of me as I am proud of my parents. I know, literally, every bride must have said this but I don’t think I have felt this happy in my entire life. To have all my family, my friends..under one roof is perfect. I get why people have wedding ceremonies and they don’t just run away to get married (laughs). They want to celebrate life and their relationship,” she concludes.
