IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nidhi Dutta: I will count myself lucky if Binoy and I can be half as happy as my parents are
Actor Bindiya Goswami and filmmaker JP Dutta with their daughter Nidhi Dutta and son-in-law Binoy Gandhi
Actor Bindiya Goswami and filmmaker JP Dutta with their daughter Nidhi Dutta and son-in-law Binoy Gandhi
bollywood

Nidhi Dutta: I will count myself lucky if Binoy and I can be half as happy as my parents are

The actor talks about her dream wedding, the importance of relationship and what she hopes she got from her parents
READ FULL STORY
By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:18 PM IST

Filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta tied the knot with filmmaker Binoy Gandhi on March 7 in Jaipur. The beaming bride had a dream-come-true wedding at the Rambagh Palace, as she “always wanted to get married there”.

Talking about having a wedding during Covid times, Dutta says, “Getting married now was the right time. Especially, after the last year, we have all realised the value of life more than before, value of moments and relationships too. We are making the most of today!! It was dream to marry in Rambagh Palace as I have visited it often. It’s where my dad proposed to my mum and as my father is a private person, so having all my loved ones under one roof with an intimate fun and celebration was the perfect way.” Among many celebs, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty, Anu Malik and other guests graced the occasion.

Calling herself a happy bride, Dutta says her parents have put a benchmark on marriage which is hard to achieve. “I would count myself lucky if Binoy and I can be half as happy as my parents are, touch wood, the life, the commitment, the loyalty, the love that they have even today. My dad says you grow up knowing and learning the most at home, so I hope I can make my kids proud of me as I am proud of my parents. I know, literally, every bride must have said this but I don’t think I have felt this happy in my entire life. To have all my family, my friends..under one roof is perfect. I get why people have wedding ceremonies and they don’t just run away to get married (laughs). They want to celebrate life and their relationship,” she concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Actor Bindiya Goswami and filmmaker JP Dutta with their daughter Nidhi Dutta and son-in-law Binoy Gandhi
Actor Bindiya Goswami and filmmaker JP Dutta with their daughter Nidhi Dutta and son-in-law Binoy Gandhi
bollywood

Nidhi Dutta: I will count myself lucky if Binoy and I can be half as happy as my parents are

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:18 PM IST
The actor talks about her dream wedding, the importance of relationship and what she hopes she got from her parents
READ FULL STORY
Close
You have to keep hammering the thought of equality and keep putting it out there constantly, Bhumi says.
You have to keep hammering the thought of equality and keep putting it out there constantly, Bhumi says.
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar: Women are a far cry from being equal to men

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:11 PM IST
On International Women’s Day (March 8), Bhumi Pednekar stresses upon the fact that “being a woman in today’s world, comes with a lot of responsibility”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut with Vikas Bahl.
Kangana Ranaut with Vikas Bahl.
bollywood

Kangana thanks Vikas for his role in her career despite their personal equation

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut, who earlier accused Vikas Bahl of inappropriate behaviour, thanked him for turning her career around with Queen. She said that he 'played a very significant role' in shaping her destiny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took the Centre of Gravity challenge.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took the Centre of Gravity challenge.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor nails Centre of Gravity challenge with Mira Rajput, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor aced the Centre of Gravity challenge, much to the surprise of his wife Mira Rajput, who called him a 'smooth operator'. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce from her husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui last year.
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce from her husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui last year.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya ready to resolve issues with Shamas Siddiqui

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has reaffirmed her wish to reconcile with the actor in a new interview, adding that she is ready to mend her ties with his brother Shamas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal at the Indian Army camp in Uri.
Vicky Kaushal at the Indian Army camp in Uri.
bollywood

Vicky visits Indian Army base camp in Uri, shares photos from his 'lovely day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal thanked the Indian Army for inviting him to their base camp in Uri to spend the day. He took to Instagram to share pictures from his visit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a birthday party.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a birthday party.
bollywood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at a party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:51 PM IST
A candid picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating the first birthday of Wriddhiman Saha's son Anvay in Ahmedabad was shared online. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Kapoor has been dating Karan Boolani for several years now.
Rhea Kapoor has been dating Karan Boolani for several years now.
bollywood

Rhea Kapoor showers boyfriend Karan Boolani with kisses in cute photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Rhea Kapoor dedicated an adorable Instagram post to her boyfriend Karan Boolani. She shared pictures of her showering him with kisses. See his reply here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan recently turned older brother.
Taimur Ali Khan recently turned older brother.
bollywood

'Cowboy' Taimur steps out with dad Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was photographed in Mumbai on Sunday. The star kid was seen out with his father Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
bollywood

Inside Ibramin Ali Khan's birthday bash with Saif, Sara calls them 'carbon copy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan shared two new pictures from brother Ibrahim's birthday party. More pictures were shared by one of Ibrahim's friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
bollywood

Inside Anupam’s birthday ‘pawri’: Watch actor dancing with his 'best friends'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Anupam Kher, who turned a year older on Sunday, shared a video from his birthday 'pawri' with his 'best friends'. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
bollywood

Vidya recalls parents' first reaction to Dirty Picture: 'Dad clapped, mom cried'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Actor Vidya Balan has recalled feeling worried about how her family would react to The Dirty Picture. She revealed her mother and father's immediate reaction to the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle uses cute pic of Nitara to give important message about Covid-19 safety

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna, using an adorable photo of daughter Nitara kissing a puppy, urged everyone to wear their masks correctly instead of using them as 'chin straps'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
bollywood

Janhvi celebrates birthday on Good Luck Jerry sets, gets cake smeared on face

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday, with the team of Good Luck Jerry. See inside pictures and videos from the celebrations here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt shared a new photo on her Instagram.
Alia Bhatt shared a new photo on her Instagram.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt leaves Katrina Kaif lovestruck with her 'fruity' photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is ready for summer and her latest Instagram post is a proof of it. Alia was seen soaking up the sun, leaving Katrina Kaif impressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP