The Mega-Brands That Built America: season 1 Trailer, Premiere Dates and More

HISTORY(R) Channel announced the upcoming premiere of its new nonfiction series, "The Mega-Brands That Built America," scheduled for Sunday, July 23, at 10 pm ET/PT. This series is an exciting addition to the network's popular "That Built" franchise, which already includes the highly-rated nonfiction series "The Food That Built America."

The Mega-Brands That Built America will air its first episode on Sunday, July 23 (Image via Walmart)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Each one-hour episode of The Mega-Brands That Built America will present thrilling stories about how the world's biggest brands started. You'll learn about the clever founders who came up with amazing products that people love. The show will inspire you with their brilliance, determination, and bravery. It all starts on Sunday, July 23, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. After that, you can catch more episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, starting July 30th.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official synopsis of The Mega-Brands That Built America provides a brief snippet as follows:

“The Mega-Brands That Built America is the newest series in History’s “That Built” franchise, telling the origin stories of some of the most successful businesses in history: from mega-stores like Costco and Walmart to sporting goods giants like Spalding and Wilson, titans like Ivory Soap, Schick and Gillette, to shipping giants like Fedex and UPS, and countless more of the biggest brand names in history.”

The Mega-Brands That Built America is an in-depth exploration of the most influential leaders in American consumer history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Mega-Brands That Built America" is an innovative history show celebrating American entrepreneurship and innovation. The series spotlights iconic leaders behind mega-brands in various industries, exploring their trials, triumphs, and determination to shape the world. One featured genius is Sam Walton, who transformed a small store into the retail empire Walmart, revolutionizing the industry with "everyday low prices." Another visionary, Sol Price, introduced the world to FedMart, the first discount retail store, setting new standards for shopping experiences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The show will also delve into other industry-leading innovators, such as A.G. Spalding, Harley Procter & James Gamble, Jacob Schick, and King C. Gillette, showcasing their success and rivalry against competitors.

The premiere episode, "Battle of the Superstores," focuses on the thrilling competition between Sam Walton and Sol Price, each striving to revolutionize the American shopping experience.

Upcoming episodes will explore stories of shipping innovations, sporting goods pioneers, and hygiene product revolutionaries. Don't miss the first episode on History Channel on July 23 at 10:00 pm ET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON