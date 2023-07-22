Renovation Resort Showdown: Release Date, Air Time, and Plot Details

Fans of home renovation and design shows may look forward to another new series, Renovation Resort Showdown, where top builders and designers will work their magic to transform a rundown lakeside resort into a modern paradise. Catch the show's debut on HGTV on Sunday, July 23, at 9 p.m. ET. Bryan Baeumler and Scott McGillivray

The official synopsis of Renovation Resort Showdown reads,

“Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler enlist four contractor and designer duos in a competition to create gorgeous, waterfront cabins at Scott's newly-purchased lakeside resort. Only one team will be crowned supreme, and they'll take home $100,000!”

Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler will be judges on Renovation Resort Showdown

In HGTV's new show, Renovation Resort Showdown, two experts, Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler, are teaming up to transform a rundown lakeside resort into a modern vacation paradise.

Scott McGillivray, known for his show Vacation House Rules, is taking on the challenge of renovating the resort. He's getting help from Bryan Baeumler, his friendly rival and a famous builder from Renovation Island. Together, they'll host a unique competition to renovate vacation rentals.

The show is not your typical renovation series. Scott and Bryan have chosen four professional teams to showcase their skills and creativity. The task is to renovate four identical cabins into luxurious waterfront getaways. But they have to do it within seven weeks and with a budget of $100,000, making the competition intense.

The competing teams include couples from different places, like Toronto, Chicago, and Phoenix. Throughout the series, Scott, Bryan, and guest judges will carefully evaluate the renovated spaces based on quality, creativity, functionality, and how well they capture the essence of a modern lakeside resort.

The show will start with renovating the master bedrooms, main floor bathrooms, and front entrance of the cabins. As the competition progresses, they'll work on the kitchens, living rooms, dining rooms, lofts, and exteriors. Viewers can expect to see various design styles, from contemporary to cozy and rustic.

The team that impresses the judges the most will be crowned the champion of Renovation Resort Showdown and will win a huge $100,000 cash prize.

Don't forget to watch the show on HGTV on Sunday, July 23, at 9 pm ET.

