The Pitt confirms four new additions to Season 2 cast, including Brittany Allen and Jeff Kober

Season 2 of The Pitt is picking up pace before its January return, and the production has confirmed four new recurring additions. The medical drama, led and executive-produced by Noah Wyle, is expanding its roster as the series moves into storylines set nearly a year after the Season 1 finale. New cast of The Pitt season 2(Prime Video)

The Pitt season 2 adds 4 members in recurring roles

Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, and Jeff Kober have joined the cast in recurring guest roles, Deadline confirmed.

Allen is known for The Boys and Dexter: Original Sin. Friedericy has appeared in A Friend of the Family and Chicago Med. Handley recently featured in Mayor of Kingstown and Griselda. Kober’s credits include The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy.

The Pitt’s sophomore chapter unfolds over Fourth of July weekend, placing its emergency department in another high-pressure window as the hospital faces a surge of cases.

What the new characters bring to The Pitt season 2

Allen takes on the role of Roxie Hamler, introduced as a patient arriving in the Emergency Department. Friedericy plays Cora Wilkins, who is shown visiting someone admitted to the unit. Handley appears as Paul Hamler, the spouse of one of the ED’s patients. Kober joins as Duke, a motorcycle engineer with a long-standing connection to one of the doctors, adding a character with ties outside the hospital walls.

What to know about The Pitt season 2

Created by R. Scott Gemmill and produced by John Wells, the drama follows the rapid-fire work of frontline medical teams at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

The real-time format continues into Season 2, tracking the ED hour by hour as doctors and nurses handle overcrowding, personal strain, and sudden trauma cases. The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Alongside Wyle, the ensemble includes Katherine LaNasa, Shawn Hatosy, Taylor Dearden, Patrick Ball, Isa Briones, Fiona Dourif, Supriya Ganesh, Shabana Azeez, and Gerran Howell.

Season 2 also adds Sepideh Moafi as a series regular. Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, and Lawrence Robinson appear in additional recurring parts.

Filming continues under the existing overall deal between John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

With the expanded cast and a compressed timeline inside the hospital, the series is expected to push deeper into the emergency-room rhythm that shaped its first season.

FAQs

Who are the new recurring cast members in The Pitt Season 2?

The show has added Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley and Jeff Kober.

When does The Pitt Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 returns in January, set around a Fourth of July weekend timeline.