The situation is that either you take risk or move aside: Lubna Salim

Best remembered for the film OMG- Oh My God, actor and theatre personality Lubna Salim feels that after the second wave of pandemic uncertainty has grown manifold resulting in loss of work for many. And for senior actors it gets even more difficult to sustain as they just want to work in safer environment compared to the youngsters.

“Many projects have been pushed ahead. I was supposed to be very-very busy this month, but schedules got postponed. Some projects, where the dates were locked, I had to quit as they were shooting out of Mumbai which I don’t want to try at the moment and then for some I was not content with their safety measures,” says the Mariyam Khan - Reporting Live actor.

Lubna had to miss out on two very important projects.

“Currently, the situation is either you take risk or move aside! At the end of the day, I have lost upon good projects and money because I need safety assurance which is my priority at present.”

She is currently shooting for the second season The Gone Game and has shot for her portion from home. “Now, as per new guidelines, shoot have to wrap by 4 pm so it’s tough to work amid such restriction. Permissions are now a problem and shoots are being cancelled. They are now planning to shoot in bio-bubble set up but my shoot will happen later.”

Since last year’s lockdown, till the second wave surge, Lubna has done multiple projects.

“During the last lockdown I shot for eight-episode series Bhalla Calling Bhalla from home followed by show The Gone Game. My husband (theatre personality Salim Arif) is the director, so to work with him was definitely easy.”

In the unlock phase, she shot for Sandwitched Forever and also did season four of Aam Aadmi Family. “Both got great response and it’s definitely a good sign. Also, this year, I did a very interesting short film A Date with Mom directed by youngster Bhowmik Bhatt and it’s going for different film fests. It also won me a special jury award.”

Her short film Itwaar with Kumud Mishra, which was completed last year, also released recently. “As plays and films are on hold so a lot of web projects are happening. The only play I did of late was Pansa, directed by Salim that we staged for Lucknow University centenary celebrations. I was on tour for theatre shows of Gudamba and Hamsafar when the lockdown was announced,” shares Lubna.

Besides, she has shot for two commercials one with Swanand Kirkire and another with Paresh Rawal. “We were scheduled to come to Lucknow but cases started to rise and in a way it was good for us else we would have got stuck there,” she says on a concluding note.