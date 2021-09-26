There is an added pressure to perfect my performances: Anshumaan Pushkar

As a newcomer in Jamtara, actor Anshumaan Pushkar had a pressure to prove himself as a performer. But after playing pivotal roles in successful projects like the Kathmandu Connection and Grahan, Pushkar feels there is an additional pressure to perfect his performances to fulfill the rising expectations of the audience.

After wrapping the shoot for the second season of his debut series in Lucknow, the actor says, “Initially, as an actor you have no stakes riding on you, so the pressure is less. To make a mark and name is surely taxing but is comparatively lesser to what follows after you have achieved some success. Once you are in the race the pressure to sustain and reach notch above just builds up.”

Pushkar says with every project he tries to better his previous performances. “Once people start believing in you, makers show faith and when stories are written with you in mind then the game becomes big. It’s a stage of nervousness and anxiety but ek bahut hi khoobsoorat ehsaas bhi hai. While shooting I don’t take any pressure, but the challenge is to select a right script and then live up to it. Magic happens when all factors fall in place— team, co-actors, makers and eventually audience response.”

Anshumaan near Rumi Dawaza in Lucknow (Sourced)

The actor says, “Initially, projects picked me but now I get to choose from the platter so that is an added pressure. I remember the saying: Success is not matter of chance, its matter of choices! Precisely, there is no thumb rule as such.”

Learning from the past and experiences of others Pushkar tries to evaluate life at every step. “I keep analyzing life and situation as it helps to move forward in the right direction. I usually ponder on all ifs and buts in my head because sara khel usi ka hai! Coming from a small village Mor Mokama near Patna gives me a good understanding of life. One thing that is constant then and now is that I always give my 100%.”

It gives me a great high to know that people are writing characters for me. During the 40 days schedule of Jamtara2 he spend around a month in Lucknow. In between he went to Varanasi for a shoot of another OTT series Country Mafia being directed by Shashank Raai.

“All my projects except my first series have a UP connect — my current series, Kathmandu…, Grahan were shot in Lucknow and then one in Varanasi. Interestingly, my next film that I will go on floors in November is also set in UP-Bihar and has a schedule in Lucknow. Way back my first stage appearance for Ekjut Theatre also happened in the city of Nawabs. So, ek rishta sa ban gaya hai yahan se and now can double as a guide to fellow actors (laughs).