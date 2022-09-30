Tripling season 3 announced; Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar share first look poster. Know details here

The third season of Tripling will be coming out soon, after a long wait of three years. The lead cast Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar spoke about the long wait as they shared the first look poster from the third season. The poster featured the trio as Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan respectively, seemingly going on another adventurous trip in the upcoming season. Also Read| Tripling season 2 review: Sumeet, Amol, Maanvi’s road trip is a quirky joyride

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sumeet Vyas, who has also written the screenplay and dialogues for the upcoming season like the previous seasons, shared the poster on his Instagram account on Friday. He captioned it, "Did we make you wait for long?" The poster saw Chandan riding a bike with his brother Chitvan behind him and sister Chanchal in the sidecar.

Maanvi Gagroo also shared the poster on her Instagram account, and captioned it, "We’ve kept you waiting long, haven’t we?" Amol wrote on his account, "Sorry 12 baje post karna tha, bhool gaya (Sorry I was supposed to post it at 12 am, forgot)."

First look poster for Tripling season 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first season of Tripling released simultaneously on TVF's streaming platform and YouTube in 2016. It featured Sumeet, Maanvi, and Amol in their breakthrough roles. The second season came out on SonyLIV in 2019. Both were directed by Sameer Saxena.

The third season, directed by Neeraj Udhwani, will premiere soon on ZEE5. Kunaal Roy Kapur will also be reprising his role as Chanchal's husband in this season. Just like the previous seasons, the third season too will revolve around sibling camaraderie and banter, but their parents Chinmay and Charu, played by Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel, will play a more prominent role this time.

Director Neeraj Udhwani said, “The uniqueness of season 3 lies in its focus on the family. We all have known and loved Chandan, Chitvan, and Chanchal but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents obviously, who are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices which the three siblings have to deal with. The fans are in for a treat as this season has got a bit of everything- the usual humour and lots of drama”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON