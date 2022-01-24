Trisha reveals her look from web show Brinda, shares pic from sets

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who is currently shooting for her upcoming Telugu web series Brinda, has shared a picture from the sets in which it’s evident that she plays a cop. In the picture, Trisha also displayed her love for dogs.

Trisha wrote: “Brinda with a lil love on the side.” In the picture, Trisha can be seen in khaki uniform, with the script in one hand.

Replying to her tweet, one fan wrote: “Mam, it's been so many months since I saw you on big screen! Madly waiting mam.” Another fan described Trisha’s cop look as “powerful”.

Trisha is back to the sets after recovering from Covid-19 a week ago. On January 7, Trisha took to Twitter to share a statement in which she wrote: “Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it.” She further added that it was one of her most harrowing weeks.

Trisha recently clocked 19 years in the industry. In 2002, Trisha made her acting debut opposite Suriya in Tamil romantic drama, Mounam Pesiyadhe. She’s worked in over 50 films across all southern languages and in a couple of Hindi projects too.

Last year, Trisha starred in Gautham Menon’s short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, a reboot of their popular Tamil film Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya.

In 2020, Trisha was all set to make her comeback to Telugu industry after a long hiatus with Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film, Acharya. She was signed as the female lead. However, in March 2020, she opted out of the project citing creative differences.

Trisha also awaits the release of upcoming Tamil thriller Raangi, which is set for a direct-OTT release. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding its release. Trisha also awaits the release of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming big budget film, Ponniyin Selvan.

