Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Twinkle Khanna gives glowing review to Mare of Easttown, says she neglected her 'sleep, children, chores'
Twinkle Khanna has binged through Mare of Easttown and loved it.
Twinkle Khanna has binged through Mare of Easttown and loved it.
web series

Twinkle Khanna gives glowing review to Mare of Easttown, says she neglected her 'sleep, children, chores'

  • Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter on Thursday to share her thoughts on HBO's latest murder mystery, Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 06:40 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna is the latest Indian celebrity to fall in love with Mare of Easttown. She took to Twitter on Thursday to share a glowing review of the hit series, starring Kate Winslet in the lead.

Twinkle described in her usual witty flavour how the show had her spellbound. "Mare of Easttown holds you in place like you are a moth affixed with an entomological pin directly through the thorax. Sleep, children, chores are all neglected as you watch Mare played by the fabulous Winslet investigate a murder. Family, flaws and fallibility. #mustwatch," she wrote in her tweet.

In Mare of Easttown, Kate plays a detective investigating a series of heinous crimes against women in a Pennsylvania community. The series was created by Brad Inglesby and directed by Craig Zobel. The series ended last month.

The Hindustan Times review for the series read, "Mare of Easttown unfolds like the dozens of other small-town mysteries that we’ve seen; routinely revisiting familiar themes and walking down well-trod narrative nooks. As is customary for protagonists in shows such as this, Mare is an emotional recluse, clearly affected by a past trauma. The dependably strong Winslet gives her a gruff manner and a John Wayne-walk, but Mare isn't as instantly memorable as, say, Benoit Blanc, or Luther."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra remembers father Ashok on death anniversary, recalls childhood incident

Other stars such as actor-filmmaker Zach Braff and Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy also praised the show. Zach called the show 'a beautiful and heartbreaking piece of art' and thanked 'everyone involved'. Dan tweeted, "Sending love and strength to everyone watching Mare tonight."

Mare of Easttown more than doubled its weekly audience through its run. Episode six raked in over two million viewers across all platforms. The show also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twinkle khanna kate winslet ott + 1 more

Related Stories

Kate Winslet in Mare Of Easttown, which streams in India on Disney+ Hotstar
Kate Winslet in Mare Of Easttown, which streams in India on Disney+ Hotstar
web series

HBO Max crashes before Mare of Easttown finale, fans bide time making memes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • HBO Max suffered a crash ahead of the series finale of Kate Winslet-starrer Mare of Easttown. Fans took to Twitter to share memes about the delay.
READ FULL STORY
Mare of Easttown review: Kate Winslet stars in the new HBO miniseries.
Mare of Easttown review: Kate Winslet stars in the new HBO miniseries.
tv

Mare of Easttown review: Weary Kate Winslet stars in middling HBO murder mystery

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 11:02 PM IST
  • Mare of Easttown review: HBO's latest prestige offering is a mystery miniseries starring Kate Winslet that suffers in comparison to Broachchurch, The Killing, and Top of the Lake -- three shows it borrows heavily from.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.