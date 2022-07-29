Twitter praises Ananya Panday’s mature response to Arjun Reddy: 'Finally someone sane'

Ananya Panday left fans impressed with her recent appearance at Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 as she shared her thoughts on Vijay Deverakonda starrer-Arjun Reddy. Ever since its release, the film has always been in debate for its portrayal of the character. Ananya who graced the couch alongside Vijay, strongly said that she would not be fine with someone like the character from Arjun Reddy. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda all hearts for Rashmika Mandanna)

During the show, Karan asked Ananya Panday if she was one of the women who loved Arjun Reddy, the character in the movie with the same name. To this, Ananya said that although she loved the songs and the film, however, she won’t be okay with the romantic relationship depicted in Arjun Reddy either for herself or her friends. She also talked about how people often watch something on-screen and start believing that “it’s okay to start behaving like that in real life.”

“Honestly I feel if people have come up to him (Vijay Deverakonda) then I’m sure there are people like that. I’m just not surrounded by those people. And I would not advise any of my friends to be okay with it. But, that’s just how I am,” added Ananya when asked if she would be okay with girls being attracted to someone like Vijay’s character from Arjun Reddy. Ananya’s answer has now won hearts on the internet.

Calling Ananya ‘mature’, a user tweeted, “I wasn't expecting this maturity from Ananya Panday, well said.” “No matter how awfully boring last night's episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS7 was, it’s worth noting that #AnanyaPanday didn’t mince any words while calling out #ArjunReddy-- a hugely toxic film -- while sitting next to #VijayDeverakonda, the rather dull) actor of the toxic film,” said another fan. “Ananya talking about her opinions on Arjun Reddy I was like FINALLY SOMEONE SANE,” added someone else.

Tweets on Ananya Panday.

Ananya will be next seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will release on August 25.

