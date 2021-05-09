Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Actor Rahul Vohra dies, hours after sharing helpless Facebook post seeking 'better treatment': 'Have lost all hope'
Actor Rahul Vohra, who was a digital star, is dead. He had urged for better treatment in his last Facebook post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Rahul Vohra was coronavirus positive.

Actor Rahul Vohra died after he lost his battle to coronavirus. Theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Sunday. Rahul had shared a desperate message on Facebook, a day before on Saturday.

Rahul had been facing troubles ever since he developed complications following his coronavirus diagnosis. Hailing from Uttarakhand, Rahul was a popular face on digital platforms.

In his last post, Rahul wrote, "Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara IRahul Vohra." Sharing details of himself as the patient, Rahul further wrote, "Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be reborn and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage)."

Arvind wrote in his post, "Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects."

Last week, Rahul had shared a Facebook post seeking help finding an oxygen bed for himself. "Main Covid Positive hu. Admit hu. Lagbhag 4 din se but koi recovery nahi. Kya koi aisa hospital hai? Zaha oxygen bed mil jaaye Kyunki yaha mera oxygen level continues down ja raha hai. Or koi dekhne wala nahi #delhi Main Bahut majboor hokar ye post kar raha hu, Kyunki ghawaale kuch sambhaal nahi paa rahe. (I am Covid positive and admitted in a hospital since last four days. However, there is no recovery. Is there a hospital where I may get an oxygen bed because my oxygen level is continuously going down. I do not have anyone to look after me. Since my family is unable to do much, I have been forced to write this post out of sheer helplessness)."

