Vanessa Kirby finds Meghan Markle, Prince Harry watching The Crown 'quite mad'

Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in The Crown, shared her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching the Netflix show.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Vanessa Kirby shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching The Crown. (AFP)

Vanessa Kirby has reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching The Crown. The British actor, who played Princess Margaret on the Netflix show for the first two seasons, said that it was 'quite mad' to learn the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched the show.

She made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the late-night show host asked Vanessa about her thoughts on Harry's recent statements about The Crown. Vanessa replied, "It's quite mad to think that they have actually seen it. That's something that you sort of always semi-imagine, but sort of thought, 'Oh, you're probably too busy to watch it.' "

"What a crazy life concept to have a show made about literally your grandparents and their lives, and then I guess, you know, that yours is possibly upcoming," she added. When Jimmy asked Vanessa if she has watched Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, Vanessa confessed that she hadn't since it was aired late in the night in London.

The actor's reaction came after Harry appeared on The Late Late Night Show with James Corden and shared his thoughts on The Crown. "It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that. I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. That is obviously fiction — take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news," he said. Also during their interview with Oprah, both Harry and Meghan had said that they had watched the show in parts.

Last year, The Crown's creator Peter Morgan informed The Hollywood Reporter that they will not explore Harry and Meghan's life in the upcoming seasons of The Crown. Explaining the reason behind it, Morgan said, "Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago."

