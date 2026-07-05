Vanshaj Singh says Kushal Tandon has ‘fragile ego’, reveals why he chose Alliance over Lock Upp | Interview

Content creator Vanshaj Singh's journey on Prime Video's Alliance came to an end after he was eliminated from the reality show. Regarded as one of the strongest contestants in the house, Vanshaj believes his bitter feud with Kushal Tandon ultimately sealed his fate. Interestingly, this marks his second early exit from a reality show, following his elimination as the first contestant from The 50.

Vanshaj opens up about Kushal Tandon threatening him on Alliance.

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In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Vanshaj claimed that being one of the strongest players made him a target. He accused Kushal of playing a "double game", alleging that the actor strategically planned and plotted to get him eliminated. Vanshaj also opened up about why he chose Alliance over Lock Upp, despite both reality shows airing simultaneously.

Vanshaj Singh on his exit from Alliance

Vanshaj revealed that his eviction didn't come as a shocker for him, and explained why, saying, "I was voted out because I'm a strong player. I knew I was never someone who would blindly follow others. I always stood my ground, I spoke up whenever I felt something was wrong and supported what I believed was right. I had genuine connections inside the house as well. Even though these people didn't like me and were constantly fighting with me, they got together the night before, planned and plotted against me to eliminate me. That, in itself, says a lot."

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{{^usCountry}} Vanshaj and Kushal got into an ugly argument where Kushal threatened to beat him up and further claimed his contract allows him to do that. However, host Kunal Kemmu shut Kushal down, saying no one is allowed to hit anyone. Talking about his fight, Vanshaj said, "I never got intimidated. I know people come with a preconceived notion about me, that I am disrespectful. I’m not disrespectful; I give it back. I respond in the same tone in which I’m spoken to. Kushal was playing a very double game because, just a day before I was eliminated, he told me, ‘I won’t target you, you don’t target me,’ while at the same time he was planning and plotting against me and figuring out how to get me out. So for me, that was a victory. I hadn’t gone there to play under anyone. Even now, there are many people in the headquarters who are playing like slaves. They are spineless. They get intimidated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vanshaj and Kushal got into an ugly argument where Kushal threatened to beat him up and further claimed his contract allows him to do that. However, host Kunal Kemmu shut Kushal down, saying no one is allowed to hit anyone. Talking about his fight, Vanshaj said, "I never got intimidated. I know people come with a preconceived notion about me, that I am disrespectful. I’m not disrespectful; I give it back. I respond in the same tone in which I’m spoken to. Kushal was playing a very double game because, just a day before I was eliminated, he told me, ‘I won’t target you, you don’t target me,’ while at the same time he was planning and plotting against me and figuring out how to get me out. So for me, that was a victory. I hadn’t gone there to play under anyone. Even now, there are many people in the headquarters who are playing like slaves. They are spineless. They get intimidated. {{/usCountry}}

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He further said, "I don't expect anything from anyone. A person resorts to threats and abuse only when they've lost the argument, when they have nothing intelligent left to say. Kushal has a fragile ego. Say even the slightest thing to him, and his ego bursts, after which he completely loses it. Then he just says whatever comes to his mind—that's simply his nature. Who does he think he is? Is he such a big Bollywood star that he was given a separate contract? He even goes around telling Arslan, 'It's in my contract.' Those are the little things that make him happy."

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Vanshaj admitted that he felt the house was against him and was trying to shut me down instead of asking Kushal to shut down during the fight. He also says Zaid Darbar can't take a stand on his own.

Vanshaj Singh on difference between Ravi Kishan and Rivva Kishan

“The difference is that Ravi ji is a genuinely good and humble person. I shared so many things about myself with him, and he actually listened. For me, it was incredible to get the opportunity to spend time with him and learn from him,” said Vanshraj.

He added that Ravi Kishan asked him to explain the game to Rivva, but she never listened to him and turned against him and their Alliance when they needed her. “But I never treated Rivva and Ravi ji as a package deal or thought that I wouldn't say anything to Rivva just because she's Ravi ji's daughter. I told Rivva several times to take a stand and tried to make her understand that if she played against Ravi ji, he would actually be proud of her.”

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Why Vanshaj Singh chose Alliance?

Vanshaj revealed why he chose Alliance over Lock Upp and said, "I chose Alliance because I didn't want the unnecessary drama and chaos. I wanted to be part of a game driven by strategy, and I'm glad that, with the way the episodes are being edited, they're actually showing the strategies and game plans. The audience can understand what we're really doing inside the house. The show isn't just about fighting or doing tasks; it's driven by strategy, gameplay and alliances. I think I made the best decision by choosing Alliance.

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When asked if he was offered Lock Upp season 2, Vanshaj said, "There were talks with the Lock Upp team, but nothing moved forward after that. I don't think they were planning to take anyone from The 50—at least that's what I heard. I was approached through someone, but nothing materialised, and then Alliance came my way."

Vanshaj to re-enter Alliance

When asked whether he would still be interested in doing another reality show despite being eliminated early from Alliance and previously from The 50, Vanshaj said, "Of course. It's a lot of fun. I really enjoy doing reality shows. And I'm not done with Alliance yet. I'm going back; my journey is still not over."