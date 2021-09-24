Varun Sood on Divya Agarwal’s participation in Bigg Boss 15: ‘Why would she compete with people she already defeated?’

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Varun Sood shut down rumours of her being a part of Bigg Boss 15. In a tweet, he questioned why she would ‘compete with people who she has already defeated’. Several Bigg Boss OTT contestants, including Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat, will be seen on Bigg Boss 15.

Replying to a fan’s post on Divya entering Bigg Boss 15, Varun wrote, “Why would she compete with people who she has already defeated???” When a person responded to him saying that ‘arrogance is not good’, he said, “Ye toh satye hai (But this is the truth).”

Why would she compete with people who she has already defeated??? — Varun Sood (@VSood12) September 23, 2021

Ye toh satye hai — Varun Sood (@VSood12) September 23, 2021

Divya became the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT on Saturday. Pratik quit the race for the trophy to become the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. On Thursday, it was revealed that Bigg Boss OTT runners-up Nishant and Shamita would also be seen on the show.

Raqesh Bapat, another finalist of Bigg Boss OTT, has confirmed that he has been approached but said that he is thinking it over.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Divya responded to Pratik’s fans calling Bigg Boss 15 the real deal and undermining her Bigg Boss OTT victory. “This is a very negative way of demeaning a show where Pratik equally put those efforts. How can a fandom nullify the entire efforts of your favourite contestant? If it was a big deal, then he should have come there. This big deal has given you an opportunity to go there,” she said.

Varun has been defending Divya on social media while she was in the Bigg Boss OTT house and even after the show ended. Earlier this week, a viewer called Divya an ‘undeserving winner’ and cited a video of her ignoring the media after the Bigg Boss finale. Varun jumped to her defence and replied, “Cause they jumped in front of the moving car. Plus we couldn’t tell them what the results were.”