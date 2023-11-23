Venkatesh promises that Rana Naidu Season 2 will not offend anyone: ‘Will be much more careful this time around’

Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati’s web series Rana Naidu made news for all the wrong reasons when it streamed on Netflix earlier this year. The Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan seemed a little too expletive-heavy for the audience that was used to watching Venkatesh in family-friendly films for years. While it was a hoot to watch Venkatesh nail the Dakhni accent and mouth swear words every few minutes, the criticism for the series was not entirely constructive from those who were expecting a Gopala Gopala from the actor. However, in a recent interaction with fans, Venkatesh revealed that he has taken all the feedback into account for Season 2 of the show. (Also Read: Venkatesh leaves students in splits, joins ‘just looking like a wow’ trend during film promotions)

‘Some loved it, some didn’t’

Venkatesh and Rana's Rana Naidu has been renewed for season 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor was at a college in Hyderabad a few days ago to promote his upcoming film Saindhav, when the students began asking him when season 2 of Rana Naidu would release. The actor quipped, “Naga Naidu (his character) is not a common man. People from across the world have been asking us to make a sequel. Youngsters like you liked it and are demanding a sequel, but not everyone feels the same. So this time, we’ll be more careful without losing the touch of mischief the series is known for. We don’t want to offend anyone. This time, it’ll be good. I will shoot for the sequel from January 2024.”

What is Rana Naidu all about?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rana Naidu is a 10-episode-long series that saw Rana play a ‘fixer of the stars,’ the titular character while Venkatesh played his father, Naga Naidu. The series delved into the toxic and disruptive relationship between Rana and Naga, apart from how the former struggles to fix the mistakes his clients make. The written material was tweaked from the original show to suit Indian tastes. The show was released in multiple languages, including Telugu and Hindi. Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, Sushant Singh, Gaurav Chopra, Rajesh Jais and Ashish Vidyarthi starred in key roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.