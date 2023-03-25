Vicky Kaushal praises Taj Divided By Blood, calls Naseeruddin Shah ‘chalta firta masterclass in acting’

Vicky Kaushal has shared a video in which he has showered tonnes of praise on a web series, Taj: Divided By Blood. The actor said he binge watched the show for two consecutive days. Directed by Ronald Scalpello, Taj: Divided By Blood revolved around Mughal emperor Akbar and his sons' antics to claim the throne. It stars Nasseruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bose, Sandhya Mridul, Zarina Wahab and others. Also read: Taj Divided by Blood director Ronald Scalpello wanted to show real human emotions: 'Otherwise it’s a Marvel film’

Vicky Kaushal has shared a video to praise Taj Divided By Blood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Epic! Cannot think of any other word to describe #Taj. Watched it earlier and now watching it again... and you must too!!! @zee5 Hats off on creating a masterpiece.” He said he had heard about the show from many people around him and thought of watching it in free time as he just wrapped a film shoot. He said the show has “blown my mind” and congratulated the makers and technicians for making a “world class” show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky said watching Dharmendra back on the screen was his favourite part of the show. "It was so lovely, he is just a legend, he is evergreen," he said about the scene in which Dharmendra had a cameo as Sheikh Salim Chishti. Also calling Naseeruddin Shah a legend, he said, “he is a chalta firta masterclass in acting (he is a moving master class in acting).”

Vicky Kaushal has shared a video to praise Taj Divided By Blood.

Praising Aditi Rao Hydari, who played Anarkali, Vicky said, “She is looking beautiful and just a masterstroke in casting.” He added, "in fact, the three warring brothers, Shubham, Taha and Aashim are absolute stars. So good." The actor said he is going back to watching the second episode about the battle of Kabul again and added that he was waiting for the second season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Taj-Divided By Blood, directed by Ronald Scalpello, attempts to tackle a lot of history and present it in a new manner, but the overall effort feels a bit tame and underwhelming. If it was aiming to be the desi version of Games of Thrones, it's quite subdued, both in scale and execution.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON