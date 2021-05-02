Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Vitthal Teedi: Pratik Gandhi is a master gambler in his follow-up series to Scam 1992. Watch trailer
web series

Vitthal Teedi: Pratik Gandhi is a master gambler in his follow-up series to Scam 1992. Watch trailer

Pratik Gandhi is back with a web series after the mega success of his show Scam 1992 last year. He will be seen in the Gujarati series Vitthal Teedi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Pratik Gandhi plays a gambler in Vitthal Teedi.

Pratik Gandhi raked in thousands of fans with his performance in last year's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. He is following it up with a Gujarati web series titled Vitthal Teedi.

The trailer for the same was launched on Saturday. In the show, Pratik plays a man from humble origins and an exceptional skill with playing cards. He is a gambler no one can defeat, winning games against all his opponents.

However, when he decides to join the big leagues, get a taste of city life, his fate throws him a curveball. There are indeed bigger fish in the sea, ready to gobble him up whole. It is not his luck but his skill as a player that will keep him afloat.

Watch the trailer here:

Pratik's fans showered him with praises for the trailer. "This man is nailing every role... Hats off pratik gandhi," wrote one. "Another best performance from Pratik Gandhi... I call him Superstar of Gujarati Cinema from many years," wrote another. "Amazing... From Uttar Pradesh, don't know gujarati... Will watch only and only for Pratik... Just just amazing... Blockbuster actor in a blockbuster," read another comment.

The show will be available for viewing on streaming app Oho Gujarati. It is directed by Gujarati filmmaker Abhishek Jain. Speaking about the show, Abhishek told GQ, "Vitthal Teedi is a story set in the heartland of Saurashtra. Pratik Gandhi plays a righteous man who is a gambler by profession and is made to choose between his ideals and circumstances that life throws at him. We will get to see Pratik in a completely different avatar, where he looks rugged and raw. An ode to the style of the 80s.”

Also read: Abhinav Shukla says Rubina Dilaik is quarantining in Shimla after Covid-19 diagnosis: ‘No point in me going there’

The show is based on a short story by Mukesh Sojitra. It will be out on May 7.

Pratik played stockbroker Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992. His performance won him appreciation from critics and the audience alike. He even went on to win multiple awards for the show.

Pratik Gandhi raked in thousands of fans with his performance in last year's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. He is following it up with a Gujarati web series titled Vitthal Teedi.

The trailer for the same was launched on Saturday. In the show, Pratik plays a man from humble origins and an exceptional skill with playing cards. He is a gambler no one can defeat, winning games against all his opponents.

However, when he decides to join the big leagues, get a taste of city life, his fate throws him a curveball. There are indeed bigger fish in the sea, ready to gobble him up whole. It is not his luck but his skill as a player that will keep him afloat.

Watch the trailer here:

Pratik's fans showered him with praises for the trailer. "This man is nailing every role... Hats off pratik gandhi," wrote one. "Another best performance from Pratik Gandhi... I call him Superstar of Gujarati Cinema from many years," wrote another. "Amazing... From Uttar Pradesh, don't know gujarati... Will watch only and only for Pratik... Just just amazing... Blockbuster actor in a blockbuster," read another comment.

The show will be available for viewing on streaming app Oho Gujarati. It is directed by Gujarati filmmaker Abhishek Jain. Speaking about the show, Abhishek told GQ, "Vitthal Teedi is a story set in the heartland of Saurashtra. Pratik Gandhi plays a righteous man who is a gambler by profession and is made to choose between his ideals and circumstances that life throws at him. We will get to see Pratik in a completely different avatar, where he looks rugged and raw. An ode to the style of the 80s.”

Also read: Abhinav Shukla says Rubina Dilaik is quarantining in Shimla after Covid-19 diagnosis: ‘No point in me going there’

The show is based on a short story by Mukesh Sojitra. It will be out on May 7.

Pratik played stockbroker Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992. His performance won him appreciation from critics and the audience alike. He even went on to win multiple awards for the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pratik gandhi scam 1992 scam 1992 the harshad mehta story ott

Related Stories

web series

Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi talks about 'months with no income', being moved to tears by Shabana Azmi's compliment

PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 07:14 AM IST
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to troll who said his acting in The Big Bull was 'third rate', Pratik Gandhi was 'superior'

UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 11:23 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP