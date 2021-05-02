Vitthal Teedi: Pratik Gandhi is a master gambler in his follow-up series to Scam 1992. Watch trailer

Pratik Gandhi raked in thousands of fans with his performance in last year's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. He is following it up with a Gujarati web series titled Vitthal Teedi.

The trailer for the same was launched on Saturday. In the show, Pratik plays a man from humble origins and an exceptional skill with playing cards. He is a gambler no one can defeat, winning games against all his opponents.

However, when he decides to join the big leagues, get a taste of city life, his fate throws him a curveball. There are indeed bigger fish in the sea, ready to gobble him up whole. It is not his luck but his skill as a player that will keep him afloat.

Watch the trailer here:

Pratik's fans showered him with praises for the trailer. "This man is nailing every role... Hats off pratik gandhi," wrote one. "Another best performance from Pratik Gandhi... I call him Superstar of Gujarati Cinema from many years," wrote another. "Amazing... From Uttar Pradesh, don't know gujarati... Will watch only and only for Pratik... Just just amazing... Blockbuster actor in a blockbuster," read another comment.

The show will be available for viewing on streaming app Oho Gujarati. It is directed by Gujarati filmmaker Abhishek Jain. Speaking about the show, Abhishek told GQ, "Vitthal Teedi is a story set in the heartland of Saurashtra. Pratik Gandhi plays a righteous man who is a gambler by profession and is made to choose between his ideals and circumstances that life throws at him. We will get to see Pratik in a completely different avatar, where he looks rugged and raw. An ode to the style of the 80s.”

The show is based on a short story by Mukesh Sojitra. It will be out on May 7.

Pratik played stockbroker Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992. His performance won him appreciation from critics and the audience alike. He even went on to win multiple awards for the show.