WandaVision director warns disappointment awaits fans ahead of finale, teases surprising but satisfying ending

WandaVision finale is fast approaching and like every Marvel Cinematic Universe project, this one, too, has several fan theories doing the rounds on the internet. While fans attempt to decode the show's ending, WandaVision director Matt Shakman has already started anticipating a number of disappointed fans will be coming his way following the end.

The ninth and final episode premieres on Friday. Ahead of the finale, Shakman said in a new interview that while many fan theories might not pan out, he assured but he deemed the ending as "surprising" and "satisfying".

"I know there are so many theories out there; there will be a lot of people who will no doubt be disappointed by one theory or another. But we're always telling this story about Wanda dealing with grief and learning how to accept that loss, and hopefully people will find that the finale is surprising but also satisfying, and that it feels inevitable because it's the same story they've been watching the whole time," he told Entertainment Weekly.

WandaVision gave an ode to the many years of sitcoms while portraying Wanda's grief. The director said that Elizabeth Olsen has been the biggest 'advocate' of the character. "When she first got the part, she read everything that there was out there, and she very much understood that Wanda has experienced more loss than anybody else in the Marvel universe. She's lost her parents, she's lost her brother, she's lost the love of her life by now, and she's right on the edge. In some ways, [Wanda is] as close as Marvel gets to exploring mental illness, really — like, how do you hold together your reality when you're constantly experiencing so much trauma? She taps into that so beautifully, and she's an incredibly talented actor," Shakman said.

After WandaVision comes to an end, Marvel Studios will roll out The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the lead.

