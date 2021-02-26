IND USA
WandaVision Ep 8: Fans are angry and emotional after heartbreaking episode

  • WandaVision dropped its eighth episode and it has left Marvel Cinematic Universe fans emotional. Here's how they have reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:04 PM IST

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

WandaVision took an emotional and shocking turn with its eighth episode. The new episode, aired on Friday, shed light on Agatha Harkness (played by Kathryn Hahn) and her backstory before fans were informed of her intentions - to understand how Wanda created the hex. In her attempt to learn, Agatha used a fragment of hair and opened memory doors after memory doors and walked with Wanda through her traumatic years.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans learned about Wanda Maximoff's (essayed by Elizabeth Olsen) traumatic childhood events, that left Wanda and Pietro orphans, the experiments she was put through during her growing-up years and her first night with Vision after Pietro's death.

During the process, the soul stone made an appearance, the dots with regard to the sitcom connected and her plans for a future with Vision were revealed. The episode ended with both her children, Billy and Tommy, at the mercy of Agatha while a mid-credit scene revealed that S.W.O.R.D head Tyler Hayward lied about the events that unfolded in his lab, which showcased that Wanda had stolen Vision from S.W.O.R.D's custody.

These revelations have left fans emotional. Numerous Marvel stans took to Twitter and confessed they were not okay after learning of the events that led to Wanda's present state of mind.

During the episode, Agatha also cleared the air on Pietro, mentioning that Evan Peters' Quicksilver was a delusion she created while the real Pietro -- as seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron -- died.

Speaking about roping in Peters' Quicksilver, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, during Disney+'s TCA presentation and reported by The Wrap, said, "That's one of the fun things about developing these things or blue-skying it in the rooms. My favourite part of the process is always the very, very beginning when we're figuring out what something could be and at the very, very end when we're refining it and putting it out into the world. So there were all sorts of discussions, but I believe we ended up going with what you saw relatively early on in the development process. It's just another way that certain people were messing around with Wanda."

