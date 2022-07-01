Was Stranger Things 4 vol 2 season finale spoiled by fan account on Twitter? Fact check

The second volume of Stranger Things season 4 began streaming of Netflix on Friday. The two-episode second part of the season includes the much-awaited finale of the long season. The first seven episodes released on Netflix in May. Prior to the release, twitter began buzzing with a possible spoiler for the season finale. A fan account shared pictures of actor Sadie Sink that they claimed were from the show’s sets. This led to many fans speculating if the ending of the season had been spoiled. Also read: Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: Eleven and friends take on Vecna in action-packed season finale

Spoilers for Stranger Things season 4 ahead!

On June 28, three days before the two final episodes of Stranger Things season 4 began streaming, a fan account called @StrangerNews11 shared four pictures of Sadie in various stages of makeup. The caption simply said, “She's just having fun,” with hashtags for Stranger Things 4 and Netflix. Among the pictures were two where Sadie’s character’s makeup mimicked bleeding eyes.

This led fans to speculate that her fan-favourite character will die in the season finale. In season 4, a new villain--Vecna--kills residents of Hawkins in a cruel fashion with bones breaking and eyes bleeding. Many fans thought that these were behind-the-scenes images that were proof of Sadie’s character Max being Vecna’s victim. Max is a fan favourite on the show ever since she was introduced in the previous season.

However, the fears were unfounded as several Twitter users debunked the theory in the coming days. It turns out the bleeding eye pictures of Sadie are not from the sets of Stranger Things but another horror project she was a part of, called Fear Street Part 1. The 2021 movie saw Sadie co-star with Maya Hawke, another Stranger Things alum. The images have been shared before too, much before Stranger Things 4 even began filming.

Stranger Things is set in the 1980s in the small American town of Hawkins, where a group of kids find themselves facing dark forces and monsters from a hidden dimension they call the Upside Down. The fourth season has seen them face a new threat from the Upside Down, who they call Vecna. This ‘monster’ has the power to take over people’s minds and kill them. The show has been created by the Duffer Brothers and has been one of the most popular web series in the world.

