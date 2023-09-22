What to expect in Ahsoka Episode 7: Release date, time, plot teasers, and more

The seventh episode of Ahsoka, the Star Wars Rebels spinoff series, is eagerly awaited by fans after the sixth episode introduced new characters to the story.

Star Wars Ahsoka(LucasFilm)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The show, created by Dave Filoni, has been praised for its storytelling and its cast, who have brought the characters to life.

The seventh episode will feature the action of all the characters in the plot.

The release date of Ahsoka episode 7 is September 26, 2023, on Disney+.

You will need a Disney subscription to watch the show as soon as it is available. The seventh episode is the penultimate one of the first season, and it will set up the final confrontation between the protagonist and her allies and the main antagonist and his forces.

ALSO READ| Grand Admiral Thrawn's live-action debut sends shockwaves through Star War's Ahsoka's universe

If you are new to the show, Ahsoka episode 7 is the seventh installment of season 1 of Ahsoka, which focuses on the Jedi Knight who was once Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The show debuted on August 22 and has eight episodes in the first season.

The main character, played by Rosario Dawson, teams up with Hera, Huyang, and Padawan Sabine to track down one of the most notorious Star Wars villains, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The show will be available at different times for different viewers.

Episode 7 of Ahsoka: Release schedule for various time zones

In the BST time zone, the show will be released on September 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m.

In the CEST time zone, the show will be released on September 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

In the IST time zone, the show will be released on September 27, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.

In the CST time zone, the show will be released on September 26, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

In the JST time zone, the show will be released on September 27, 2023, at 4:00 a.m.

What can viewers anticipate in Episode 7 of Ahsoka?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plot of Ahsoka episode 7 will take place on the planet of Peridea, where the purrgil graveyard lies.

The former Jedi will face her enemies, led by Thrawn, who have prepared a trap for her. However, Ahsoka’s allies are not aware of the danger and are busy with their own problems.

Hera and Mothma are dealing with their court martial, while Sabine and Ezra are reconnecting with each other. It is unclear if Ahsoka will get enough support to stop Thrawn’s evil plans. The fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance.

If her Padawan and Ezra can join her, the fight will be more fair. Also, the role of Baylan, the former Jedi, will be crucial. He might switch sides or betray Ahsoka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The upcoming episode will have many surprises and twists under its curtain.