Where, when and how to watch HBO shows like Succession, HOTD in India

Starting May, content from HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros will be available on streaming platform JioCinema after Warner Bros Discovery and Viacom18 on Thursday announced a new multi-year agreement to bring titles from the studio to Indian audiences. The development comes almost one month after all HBO content left its long-time home Disney+ Hotstar. (Also read: HBO content in India changes home from Disney+ Hotstar to JioCinema as Reliance strikes deal with Warner Bros)

What's on offer:

Shows such as Succession will again be available for viewing in India.

Current and upcoming seasons of HBO's most acclaimed shows such as House of The Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession (season 4 currently underway) and The White Lotus, and returning seasons of True Detective: Night Country, Euphoria, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Perry Mason will be available to Indian subscribers.

Also, highly anticipated HBO Original series including The Idol, White House Plumbers, The Sympathizer and The Regime will be available. In addition, HBO’s esteemed series and documentaries, including Game of Thrones, Sex & The City, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl and Veep, will also be up for streaming.

Max Original series including, And Just Like That… (Sex and the City spin-off sequel), Peacemaker, and The Flight Attendant, highly anticipated premieres of shows such as Dune: The Sisterhood, The Batman spin-off The Penguin, and Duster, from J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, as well as much-loved Warner Bros. Television series such as East New York and Gotham Knights are also part of the slate.

Future Warner Bros. blockbuster movies and a vast film library including the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings film series and DC Universe movies, as well as kids’ animation titles such as Dexter's Laboratory and Tom and Jerry Kids will also be available on JioCinema.

When to watch:

As per the agreement, the content will be made available on Jio Cinema starting May. What's more is that it will be available for watching the same day as its US premiere date. So coming Monday, you will be able to watch the latest episode of Succession without resorting to shady websites and torrents.

How to watch:

Currently, all JioCinema content is available for viewing without any subscription fee. However, as per a Reddit user, JioCinema is planning to launch Gold, Daily, and Platinum subscription models. The rate could be as low as ₹2 and as high as ₹599 after discount. It will offer users ad free content except on live events, as per an India Today report.

(with inputs from PTI)

