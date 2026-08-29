Who is Sharon Verma? Participant-turned-panellist left Samay Raina speechless with Kashmir joke on India's Got Latent 2

Some participants on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent gained overnight fame when the show first premiered in 2024. However, Season 1 was hit by controversy after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, one of the panellists, made a controversial remark, following which all episodes were removed from YouTube. The show has now returned with a second season, and the latest episode featured comedian Sharon Verma, who previously appeared as a contestant in Season 1. This time, she joined Samay as a panellist and left him speechless with her sharp comebacks, earning widespread praise from fans online.

Who is Sharon Verma?

Sharon Verma and Samay Raina on India's Got Latent.

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Sharon Verma is a stand-up comedian and internet personality who has built a following with her relatable and observational humour. She appeared on Season 1 of India’s Got Latent, where she performed a short stand-up set about being from Bihar. Her hilarious take on being a "weak independent woman" struck a chord with viewers and helped her gain popularity after the episode went viral.

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{{^usCountry}} Before pursuing stand-up comedy and building her online presence, Sharon worked as a Senior Creative Executive at Disney+ Hotstar and The Rabbit Hole, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has also worked as a copywriter at Hashtag Orange and Ustraa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before pursuing stand-up comedy and building her online presence, Sharon worked as a Senior Creative Executive at Disney+ Hotstar and The Rabbit Hole, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has also worked as a copywriter at Hashtag Orange and Ustraa. {{/usCountry}}

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During her Season 1 appearance, Sharon wrote on her form that she was a "weak independent woman". When Samay asked her why, she replied, "I am unable to be a strong independent woman. I didn't have generational wealth so I had to become independent and I am at that stage that I can be dependent on any point." Her response left Samay and the other panellists in splits, with the comedian even offering her an opportunity to open one of his stand-up gigs.

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Sharon went on to build a loyal fan base on Instagram following her India’s Got Latent appearance. She has also released several stand-up videos, including Sensitive and Pressure, and now has more than one million followers on Instagram.

Sharon Verma leaves Samay Raina speechless on India’s Got Latent 2

Sharon returned to India’s Got Latent in Season 2, this time as a panellist alongside Samay. From jokes about wrestler The Great Khali to a hilarious GPay reference, she was at her entertaining best. Her quick wit and sharp comebacks became one of the highlights of the episode, particularly when she managed to turn Samay’s own roasts against him.

After praising Sharon and saying he was proud of her, Samay went on to roast her and poke fun at her Bihari roots.

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Samay said, "She is so Bihari that she thinks Ebola means someone said something." Sharon hit back with a joke about Samay’s Kashmiri roots, saying, "Samay is so Kashmiri, he loves getting stoned."

Samay then continued, "You know, Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai in search of a job. Just Bihari things."

Sharon delivered the final punchline, leaving Samay with little to say: "At least I left my state by my choice."

The exchange quickly became a talking point online, with viewers praising Sharon for matching Samay’s comic timing and giving him a taste of his own roasting style. One fan wrote, "She killed this one." Another commented, "contestant so goated she became a panellist." A fan wrote, "The only female comedian who is genuinely funny." Another commented, "Finally someone who matches Samay's level."

Sharon Verma's upcoming tour

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Sharon is set to take her stand-up comedy to Australia in September. She will perform for the first time in the country, with shows scheduled in Adelaide on September 3, Melbourne on September 4, Sydney on September 5 and Brisbane on September 6.