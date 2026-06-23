Why did Maternal Instinct's director refuse to interview Taylor Parker? ‘Felt disrespectful’

Jessica Dimmock, the director of Netflix's hit documentary Maternal Instinct, recently revealed why the production chose not to interview Taylor Parker, the woman convicted of murdering pregnant Reagan Simmons Hancock in 2020.

Maternal Instinct director Jessica Dimmock explained why Taylor Parker was not interviewed for the Netflix documentary.(X/@KUDALINGAM49671)

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“We decided not to interview Taylor,” Dimmock told Oxygen in an interview published on June 18.

"Obviously, Reagan and her family are the most severe and the biggest victims in this, but [there are] other people that she deceived, other people that she hurt along the way, coworkers, former friends." She added, “It just felt like it really needed to be told from their perspective.”

Instead, the documentary used stitched-together pieces of Parker's life, including text messages and videos, along with interviews with Hancock's family members and Parker's ex-boyfriend Wade Griffin, to tell her story without giving her control over how her victims were portrayed.

Dimmock explained her reasoning further, saying, “It felt like, you know, I think as a director, 'What is she going to say?' From everything that I've read, from the way that the trial went, I don't think she's remorseful. There doesn't really seem to be evidence that she's remorseful. If she said she was remorseful, could I even believe her, and does that matter?”

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{{^usCountry}} She continued, “I just wasn't sure that there was anything that she could say that would be additive, or that I could believe, and it felt disrespectful to those that she hurt the most to include her take.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “I just wasn't sure that there was anything that she could say that would be additive, or that I could believe, and it felt disrespectful to those that she hurt the most to include her take.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Is Dutton Ranch replacing Rip Wheeler? Here's who's taking over his role in the Yellowstone spin-off The case: What happened to Reagan Hancock {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Is Dutton Ranch replacing Rip Wheeler? Here's who's taking over his role in the Yellowstone spin-off The case: What happened to Reagan Hancock {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reagan who was 21, was almost 35 weeks pregnant when she was killed at her New Boston, Texas home on the morning of October 9, 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reagan who was 21, was almost 35 weeks pregnant when she was killed at her New Boston, Texas home on the morning of October 9, 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Parker had spent nearly 10 months faking her own pregnancy, wearing a fake bump, taking maternity photos, sharing updates on Facebook, buying baby items and even celebrating at a gender reveal party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Parker had spent nearly 10 months faking her own pregnancy, wearing a fake bump, taking maternity photos, sharing updates on Facebook, buying baby items and even celebrating at a gender reveal party. {{/usCountry}}

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In reality, this was impossible as Dr Christopher Mason of Northeast Texas Women's Health, who testified at her trial, said Parker had a tubal ligation in 2014 and later underwent a hysterectomy, meaning she could never have been pregnant again, as per E! News.

On the day of the murder, Parker confessed to Texas Ranger Joshua Mason, per an October 13 probable cause affidavit, that she used a small scalpel to remove Reagan's unborn baby, a girl named Braxlynn Sage Hancock, from her womb. An autopsy determined Reagan had been beaten, strangled and stabbed repeatedly. Braxlynn ultimately died as well.

Parker was pulled over by a Texas state trooper at 9:30am that same day. She called 911 as the trooper approached her car, telling the dispatcher she needed an ambulance because “I started having my baby.”

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Body cam footage showed the newborn in her lap, with the umbilical cord still attached, as Parker performed CPR on the baby. Doctors at the hospital determined Parker had not given birth and she eventually admitted she had not been pregnant and had abducted the baby after a physical altercation with Hancock.

Taylor Parker's trial and where is she now

Parker pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping, despite admitting to fighting with Reagan and cutting her baby from her womb. After more than 140 witnesses testified over a nearly two-month trial in 2022, the jury took less than an hour to find her guilty.

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Parker was sentenced to death on November 9, 2022, with Judge John Tidwell simply telling deputies, “You can remove her and take her to death row.” Now 33, she is one of seven women on death row in Texas.

Both an appeals court and the US Supreme Court have since denied her attempts to overturn her conviction and sentence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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