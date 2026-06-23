Daisy Chain Fields festival: Date, lineup, ticket presale and all about Olivia Rodrigo's all-women music festival

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her first-ever music festival named, Daisy Chain Fields Festival, featuring an all-female lineup. Olivia Rodrigo has announced her all-female Daisy Chain Fields Festival. (AP)

The ticket presale begins on June 24 at 10am PST (1pm EDT). Fans can sign up for presale access through the festival's website.

When and where is Daisy Chain Fields festival? Daisy Chain Fields Festival will be held on August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California.

The event is being promoted by C3 and Live Nation.

In the festival's mission statement, Rodrigo described Daisy Chain Fields as “a festival founded on the belief that joy, community and creativity can inspire meaningful change. It affirms that music and collective experience can serve as enduring drivers of progress and social change. It’s a place where inspiration and curiosity lead to knowledge, strength and action.”

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Who is performing at the festival? The festival will feature performances from Rodrigo alongside Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye, Mitski, the Breeders, Die Spitz, Bikini Kill, Eli, Garbage, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, Not for Radio and Santigold.

Daisy Chain Fields will also feature special guests Karen O, Stevie Nicks, and Sarah McLachlan, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

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Why Olivia Rodrigo created Daisy Chain Fields Festival Rodrigo shared her excitement on social media, writing, “Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all. I've had a dream of doing this festival for years and i am so ecstatic its finally coming true!! Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.”

She continued, “The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends. I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I'm hopeful this festival will be just that. I absolutely cannot wait to scream and dance and sing with you guys August 29th!!!!”