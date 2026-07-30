Why is Joe Miñoso leaving Chicago Fire? Season 15 update brings a surprising change for Joe Cruz; details

Chicago Fire is set to lose one of its longest-serving stars. Joe Miñoso, who has played firefighter Joe Cruz since the show’s first season, will leave the NBC drama during Season 15. Instead of disappearing suddenly, his character will return for a few episodes at the start of the new season before his story comes to an end.

Why is Joe Miñoso leaving Chicago Fire? Season 15 update (Credit: Joe Miñoso/Instagram)

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The news comes as the series prepares for several major changes, including a new showrunner and a new firefighter joining Firehouse 51. Miñoso’s exit also leaves only a handful of original cast members still on the show.

Joe Miñoso’s Chicago Fire exit

Joe Miñoso first appeared in the Chicago Fire pilot as a guest star before becoming a recurring cast member throughout Season 1. He was promoted to a series regular at the beginning of Season 2 and has remained a key part of Firehouse 51 ever since.

According to Deadline, Miñoso will appear in a handful of Season 15 episodes to complete Joe Cruz’s storyline before leaving the series. The report did not mention a reason for his departure.

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{{^usCountry}} His exit means only Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg and Christian Stolte remain from the show’s original group of cast members. While Kinney and Eigenberg have been series regulars since the beginning, Stolte also started as a recurring cast member before becoming a regular. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His exit means only Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg and Christian Stolte remain from the show’s original group of cast members. While Kinney and Eigenberg have been series regulars since the beginning, Stolte also started as a recurring cast member before becoming a regular. {{/usCountry}}

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Major Chicago Fire Season 15 changes

Miñoso’s departure comes during a busy period for the NBC drama. Da’Vinchi has joined Season 15 as a series regular and will play a new firefighter at Firehouse 51.

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The show is also getting a new showrunner. Victor Teran is taking over after Andrea Newman stepped down following 14 seasons.

Earlier this year, Deadline also reported that Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo signed new deals to continue with the series, giving fans some continuity as the cast changes ahead of the new season.

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What happens to Joe Cruz?

Joe Cruz ended Season 14 with major personal news. He and his wife had already shared that they were expecting a baby, but the finale brought an unexpected twist.

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After Cruz’s wife was rushed to the hospital because of slight bleeding, a nurse explained that a small blood vessel had been irritated. The scare ended with good news when the couple learned they were expecting twins.

The finale closed with an even bigger cliffhanger. Firehouse 51 responded to a storage facility fire where several firefighters became trapped as the roof was about to collapse.

With a Mayday call sent over the radios, the episode ended without revealing who survived, setting up one of the biggest storylines heading into Season 15.