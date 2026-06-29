Robert Lewandowski MLS salary: Chicago Fire move could make him league's second-highest earner behind Lionel Messi

Following the confirmation of Robert Lewandowski’s departure from FC Barcelona after his contract came to an end, speculation intensified over where he would continue his career. Robert Lewandowski has now made up his mind and is set to join Chicago Fire. (REUTERS) The Polish striker had reportedly attracted interest from AC Milan, while several clubs in Saudi Arabia were also eager to secure his signature. Lewandowski makes transfer decision However, Lewandowski appears set for a move to the United States instead. According to Fabrizio Romano's trademark "Here We Go" update on Sunday, the veteran forward is signing with Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer. “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Lewandowski to Chicago Fire, HERE WE GO! The Polish striker has agreed to join Chicago Fire after visiting the club and city two weeks ago. Lewandowski will sign early next week, ready for new chapter in MLS. Big move. 🔥,” Romano tweeted on X.

The MLS club had been working behind the scenes for months to bring the experienced striker to the United States, with head coach and director of football Gregg Berhalter openly identifying Lewandowski as a priority target and a potential marquee signing. After carefully weighing his options, the 37-year-old has now made up his mind and is set to join Chicago Fire, with the deal expected to be finalized sometime next week. Robert Lewandowski MLS salary Although official details regarding his wages have yet to be disclosed, reports suggest Robert Lewandowski's move to Chicago Fire could place him among the highest-paid players in Major League Soccer. A Facebook post shared by sports outlet Que Sera Sera Sport, which has more than 39,000 followers, claimed that the Polish forward is set to earn around $17 million per year. If accurate, that figure would make him the second-highest-paid player in MLS.

Citing Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, the post stated: “Salary Update: Robert Lewandowski. Following his free transfer to Chicago Fire, Robert Lewandowski has signed a 2-year contract until 2028 with an option to extend until 2029 based on performances… Base Salary: $17M/year… Contract: 2 years (+1 year option)... MLS Salary Rank: 2nd Highest.” Also read: Lionel Messi, Argentina warned as Scaloni refuses to write off Cape Verde: ‘Neither Spain nor Uruguay could beat them’ Currently, Lionel Messi holds the distinction of being the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer, reportedly earning more than $28 million annually with Inter Miami CF. Probable MLS debut Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg, who was cited in the Facebook post regarding Lewandowski’s reported salary, shared further details about the striker’s move to MLS. Also read: Records broken, giants fall, underdogs rise: FIFA World Cup 2026 enters knockout madness According to Plettenberg, Lewandowski is expected to make his debut for Chicago Fire on July 16 against Vancouver, a match that could see him come up against German football icon Thomas Müller.