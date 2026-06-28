Records broken, giants fall, underdogs rise: FIFA World Cup 2026 enters knockout madness

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage comes to an end and the tournament moves into the Round of 32, the biggest football spectacle on the planet has already delivered unforgettable moments, record-breaking performances, and stories that define the magic of the World Cup. ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 27: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates. (Getty Images via AFP)

The tournament began with the spotlight firmly on football's biggest names, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland, and none of them have disappointed. The legends have continued to create history, while the new generation has shown that it is ready to carry the sport forward.

For Messi and Ronaldo, what could be their final World Cup appearance has turned into another remarkable chapter in their extraordinary careers. At 39 and 41, respectively, both superstars have shown that their hunger to compete at the highest level remains as strong as ever.

Also Read: Argentina breathe easy, Portugal, Spain, France, Germany face early elimination danger as knockouts turn brutal Messi has continued to rewrite World Cup history. The Argentine captain has taken his tournament tally to 19 World Cup goals, becoming the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. His performances have once again highlighted his ability to deliver when the stakes are highest, adding more milestones to one of the greatest careers football has ever witnessed.

Ronaldo has also continued to break new ground. The Portuguese captain has now scored 10 World Cup goals and has become the first male player to score in six different World Cup editions. Even at 41, his presence, mentality, and goalscoring instinct remain central to Portugal's ambitions.

While the legends continue to dominate, the next generation has made its own statement. Kylian Mbappé has further strengthened his World Cup legacy, taking his tally to 16 World Cup goals and moving closer to the record. The French forward has once again shown why he is considered one of the biggest stars of modern football.

Erling Haaland, making his first World Cup appearance, has wasted no time announcing himself on the biggest stage. The Norwegian striker has scored four goals in the group stage, becoming Norway's leading World Cup goalscorer and putting himself firmly in the Golden Boot conversation.

With four of football's biggest stars competing for individual glory, the race for the Golden Boot has become one of the most exciting storylines of the tournament, a battle between the legends of yesterday, the icons of today, and the stars of tomorrow.

Cape Verde's Fairytale, Uruguay's Heartbreak Every World Cup produces a surprise package, and in 2026 that story belongs to Cape Verde. Entering the tournament as outsiders, few expected Cape Verde to progress from a challenging group featuring established football nations. However, their discipline, defensive organisation, and incredible team spirit helped them secure a historic place in the knockout stages.

A special mention goes to goalkeeper Vozinha, whose crucial saves and leadership played a major role in Cape Verde's memorable campaign. Their journey has once again reminded fans why the World Cup is a stage where dreams can become reality.

At the other end of the spectrum, Uruguay endured a disappointing campaign. Despite boasting a talented squad featuring players such as Federico Valverde, Darwin Núñez, and Rodrigo Bentancur, the two-time world champions struggled to find consistency and were eliminated in the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup.

Turkey, another team viewed by many as a potential dark horse before the tournament, also failed to live up to expectations. Despite possessing a talented young squad and plenty of attacking quality, they came into the tournament as favourites but exited early, surprising many.

Knockout Stage Fixtures to Watch Netherlands vs Morocco: A fascinating tactical battle awaits as two well-organised sides meet. The Netherlands bring their traditional European pedigree and attacking quality, while Morocco continues to build on their reputation as one of international football's toughest opponents. Expect a closely fought contest decided by fine margins.

France vs Sweden: France head into the knockout stage as one of the favourites, boasting one of the deepest squads in the tournament. Sweden, however, has shown discipline and attacking threat throughout their campaign and will look to frustrate the French side with their physical approach and defensive structure.

Brazil vs Japan: A meeting between two teams with contrasting styles. Brazil's individual brilliance and attacking flair will be tested against Japan's organisation, intensity, and ability to compete with the world's best. Japan has proven it can challenge top nations, making this a fixture that promises plenty of drama.

The World Cup has already delivered everything fans hoped for: historic achievements, surprise runs and emotional exits. But as the knockout stages begin, the pressure rises, the margins become smaller, and the dream of lifting the trophy moves one step closer for the teams still standing.

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