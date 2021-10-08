Why Lopamudra Raut does not care about the big screen anymore

With the advent of OTT space, a lot has changed in the entertainment industry in the past couple of years, feels model-turned-actor Lopamudra Raut. Citing a personal example, she admits she no longer carers about her projects hitting the big screen or premiering on any web platform.

“What used to be the case two years ago isn’t there anymore. The pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for actors because of the OTT platforms. That ideology that actors had that, ‘Oh I only want to do big screen projects’ has changed. Now, the biggest of stars are on OTT because they want to be accessible to audiences,” shares Raut, who will be seen in the web series The Socho Project.

The actor, who has been part of web projects such as The Verdict – State vs Nanavati, says that people no longer want to do “chhota mota roles in films” but rather want meaty roles in web projects.

“I think a lot of people are flexible now. It’s a different ball game, the dynamics have changed. I want to do characters that give me a good graph to portray my acting skills, the web series provided the opportunity to show my skills as an actor,” she adds, terming the web boom, a great opportunity for actors.

“For an actor, it’s perfect time to be entering this industry. And I’m glad I’m part of the web space. OTT is the current big thing and the next, too. More than theatres, people are now accepting content on the web,” shares Raut, who’s awaiting the release of her theatrical film.