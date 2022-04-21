Why Plabita Borthakur feels stars are now doing OTT to prove that they are good actors too

No stranger to the web space, actor Plabita Borthakur is quite enjoying this new medium. In fact she thinks, even Bollywood stars are now lining up to explore the medium as well in the hope to show a different side to them.

“I also feel the process of filmmaking has changed a lot. A lot of people who we thought are stars and might not be great actors, might prove us wrong very soon. Many of these stars are now doing OTT. They will also adapt to the new medium. Great stars might just surprise us with their acting on OTT,” she says.

So does that mean that the star chasing culture come son OTT as well?

“There is a lot of content that is being made and consumed on OTT. It is not that the shows which have stars in its cast are only being made. There are also shows with other actors who are not stars and they are doing well,” says Borthakur, who has starred in web projects like What’s Your Status, Breathe : Into the Shadows, Bombay Begums and Sutliyan.

Talking about blurring of demarcations between film and OTT actors, she says, “I think it is happening but it is slow. It will take time and cannot happen overnight. People adapted… Because of Covid everything has indeed moved to OTT, and so have the stars.”

Borthakur also feels that even the audience has moved to OTT. “People are now complacent watching movies in their homes very few will go and watch anything in cinemas nowadays. People will go to watch a play but not films because they know that it will come on OTT soon,” she ends.